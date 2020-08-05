Copenhagen 3-0 İstanbul Başakşehir (agg: 3-1): Turkish champions stunned

Copenhagen will face either Manchester United or LASK in their first European quarter-final after stunning İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 in the Danish capital to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

The match at a glance

The second leg was just four minutes old when Jonas Wind took flight to dispatch a diving header into the net and level a tie Copenhagen had trailed in for 146 days. The newly-crowned Turkish champions snapped out of their initial torpor but the home side defended resolutely and, with Rasmus Falk pulling the strings, always carried a threat going forward.

Copenhagen celebrate

Wind's second of the evening – a penalty after Mehmet Topal had been penalised for handball – deflated the visitors but not as much as the killer third as Falk slalomed towards goal before bending in a shot via Mert Günok's fingertips. Copenhagen will be underdogs again at the UEFA Europa League finals in Germany but the tag certainly didn't impede them this evening.



View from the stadium: Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter

A historic night in Copenhagen. For the first time the club from Denmark's capital are through to a European quarter-final! The first half was even but Falk, Wind and Spaniard Pep Biel helped swing the contest in the hosts' favour. Credit, though, to the whole team: this was the performance of their season, outplaying the Turkish title winners.

Visitors' view: Görkem Kırgız, İstanbul Başakşehir reporter

The visitors were surely aware of how good a side Copenhagen are, but I’m not certain they were expecting this. Başakşehir did not lack passion after the early setback; they did all they could but were simply outplayed. Regardless of the result, this season has been an unmitigated success. Kudos to Copenhagen on a well-deserved win.

Reaction

Key stats

Copenhagen made it third time lucky as they advanced to a European quarter-final following previous defeats at the round of 16 stage in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League.

Wind struck twice on what was his first start in the UEFA Europa League proper this term. The 21-year-old has scored four goals in his last four outings.



Left-back Nicolai Boilesen made his first start since May 2019 following a long-term injury.



İstanbul Başakşehir had scored in each of their previous 18 matches, including their last nine away from home, before Copenhagen.



Copenhagen scored as many goals tonight as they had in their previous four home games in the UEFA Europa League.



Line-ups

Copenhagen: Johansson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen (Bengtsson 69); Mudražija﻿ (Stage 54), Zeca; Pep Biel (Oviedo 84), Wind, Falk (Bartolec 84); Kaufmann (Daramy 54)

İstanbul Başakşehir: Mert Günok; Júnior Caiçara, Škrtel, Epureanu, Clichy; Mahmut Tekdemir (Elia 54), Mehmet Topal (Aleksić 54), ﻿İrfan Can Kahveci﻿ (Berkay Özcan 71); Višća, Ba, Crivelli (Gulbrandsen 79)