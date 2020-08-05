Shakhtar 3-0 Wolfsburg (agg: 5-1): Pitmen pound weary Wolfsburg

Júnior Moraes struck twice either side of a Manor Solomon finish as Shakhtar finished off a listless-looking Wolfsburg side in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

The match at a glance

Already 2-1 down from the first leg, Wolfsburg were fortunate to make it to the break at 0-0 after a dominant first-half display from the hosts, Marlos hitting the post and Koen Casteels making some key interventions. The visitors were handed a man advantage following Davit Khocholava's dismissal for a foul on João Victor on 68 minute, but Wolfsburg's John Brooks was sent off just two minutes later.

The German side looked a little livelier with ten men, but buckled after Júnior Moraes finished first-time from Dodô's ball on 89 minutes. Manor Solomon swiftly made it 2-0 and Júnior Moraes dispossessed a dawdling Wolfsburg player to make it 3-0 almost straight from the restart.

View from the stadium: Bogdan Buga, Shakhtar reporter

Júnior Moraes has a shot on goal AFP via Getty Images

Shakhtar were the better side as their fluent passing and lightning-fast thrusts drained Wolfsburg. They moved the ball from the back very quickly, giving Wolfsburg no chance to counter, and the only real surprise was that they took so long to make a breakthrough. However, they took full advantage once the dam burst. Encouragingly. the Pitmen kept a first clean sheet in 27 UEFA games – an encouraging omen as they prepare for the final tournament in Germany.

Visitors' view: Jordan Maciel, Wolfsburg reporter

In the end, Wolfsburg simply didn't do enough to overturn the first-leg deficit, and can have no complaints with the outcome of this tie. The long post-Bundesliga break perhaps explained a jaded performance on the night against a superior and fitter Shakhtar side. The hosts left it late to get their goals, but they would have had many more but for Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Key stats

Shakhtar Donetsk keep a clean sheet after conceding in their previous 26 European matches.

Pitmen undefeated in ten games since domestic football resumed in Ukraine in May (W8 D2).

An 11th win in their last 13 home games edges Shakhtar a step closer to the trophy they won as the UEFA Cup in 2009

Shakhtar have scored two goals or more in eight of their last ten matches.

Wolfsburg fail to score for the first time in ten European matches; run of nine unbeaten UEFA Europa League away games (W5 D4) ends.

Shakhtar lie up for the second leg AFP via Getty Images

Line-ups

Team: Pyatov (c); Matviyenko, Khocholava, Kryvtsov, Dodô; Taison (Konoplyanka 86), Stepanenko, Alan Patrick, Marcos Antônio (Kovalenko 74), Marlos (Solomon 77); Júnior Moraes

Team: Casteels (c); Tisserand, Pongračić, Brooks; Brekalo (Guilavogui 76), Schlager, Arnold, Roussilon (Klaus 83); Victor, Weghorst, Ginczek (Marmoush 61)