Inter 2-0 Getafe: clinical Nerazzurri make Spanish side pay

Inter are through to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals for the first time thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and, moments after his introduction, Christian Eriksen – but Getafe will wonder what might have been.

The match at a glance

Inter Milan will play Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals after a clinical 33rd-minute Romelu Lukaku strike and a late Christian Eriksen goal gave them a hard-fought victory over Getafe at the Arena AufSchalke.

Christian Eriksen makes it 2-0 to Inter Getty Images

The Liga side nearly went ahead through Nikola Maksimović’s header before a drop in intensity saw Lautaro Martínez twice denied by Samir Handanović.

Lukaku broke the deadlock, meeting a long ball from Alessandro Bastoni to rifle a ruthless finish, but Inter had Jorge Molina’s wayward second-half penalty to thank for staying in front.

Eriksen then sealed victory moments after coming on with a close-range effort seven minutes from time.

Reporter's view: Paolo Menicucci

Getafe say 'arrivederci' to the UEFA Europa League with no regrets after they gave everything in what was already a memorable European campaign. The Spanish team made a brilliant start but were punished by Lukaku's power; and then came that missed penalty just before they conceded the second. Inter kept a fifth straight clean sheet, showcased their lethal attack and, with a player like Eriksen on the bench, will be a force to be reckoned with in the final stages.

Jorge Molina fires wide from the spot Getty Images

Reaction

Romelu Lukaku, Inter forward: "It was a difficult game against a very aggressive team. We did well in defence and in attack, I'm happy for my goal ... I missed another chance to score but it happens. We are growing and we have to continue with this mentality and will to improve every day."

Antonio Conte, Inter Milan coach: "Getafe started very well and created chances but we slowly took control of the game and I think the victory is fully deserved. I'm happy because everyone seems very involved, even players not playing from the start. This is the spirit I want. I can see that they are eager to continue this adventure and not go on their holidays."

José Bordalás, Getafe coach: "It's a pity; we played a tremendous game. I'm proud of my players. Everything would have changed had we scored that penalty but football is like that. Nobody is to blame."



Key stats

Inter are through to the quarter-finals for the first time in the UEFA Europa League era after three previous round of 16 defeats.



Inter are the fifth Serie A side to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League after Lazio (2), Napoli (2), Juventus and Fiorentina.



Lukaku has scored 30 goals in 48 outings for Inter in 2019/20, surpassing his previous best of 27 in 51 games for Manchester United in 2017/18.



Lukaku has scored a goal in each of Inter’s last five European matches.

Eriksen’s strike was Inter’s 50th in the UEFA Europa League.

Inter have conceded only two goals in their last seven games in the UEFA Europa League.

Inter have lost just one of their 15 matches (W9) since football resumed in Italy in June.

Inter have scored in 47 of their 51 games this season.

Line-ups

Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio (Biraghi 84), Barella, Brozović (Eriksen 82), Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez (Alexis Sánchez 70), Lukaku

Getafe: Soria; Damián Suárez, Djené, Etxeita, Olivera (Portillo 88); Nyom (Jason 69), Maksimović (Ángel 56), Arambarri (Hugo Duro 88), Tímor, Cucu; Mata (Molina 69)