Arsenal vs Slavia Praha Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Arsenal face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: DLWWD

Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04

Where they stand: 9th in Premier League

Slavia Praha

Form: WWWDW

Next: Brno vs Slavia, 04/04

Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerín, David Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Pépé; Aubameyang

Slavia Praha: Kolář; Bah, Kúdela, Zima, Bořil; Sima, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Kuchta

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Willian, Arsenal midfielder: "We are still far from the final but the idea is to go step by step, game by game and we have a difficult match against Slavia. They are a compact team which also has quality so we have to have confidence and go game by game but we certainly have chances. We believe we can reach the final, yes."

Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "The advantage for us is that we know the players of big clubs like Arsenal. The disadvantage is that they rotate a lot, and they have a big squad. [Bukayo] Saka is doing really well. They have [Pierre Emerick] Aubameyang and [Martin] Ødegaard in good form. Arsenal have always been a team with quick, technical players."

Jakub Hromada, Slavia midfielder: "I was hoping to get Arsenal even in the previous three rounds. I've been a fan since I was a child. And it’s fantastic that we’ve reached this far in the Europa League."