Arsenal vs Slavia Praha Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.
Arsenal face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Arsenal vs Slavia build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Arsenal
Form: DLWWD
Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04
Where they stand: 9th in Premier League
Slavia Praha
Form: WWWDW
Next: Brno vs Slavia, 04/04
Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League
Possible line-ups
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerín, David Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Pépé; Aubameyang
Slavia Praha: Kolář; Bah, Kúdela, Zima, Bořil; Sima, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Kuchta
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Willian, Arsenal midfielder: "We are still far from the final but the idea is to go step by step, game by game and we have a difficult match against Slavia. They are a compact team which also has quality so we have to have confidence and go game by game but we certainly have chances. We believe we can reach the final, yes."
Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "The advantage for us is that we know the players of big clubs like Arsenal. The disadvantage is that they rotate a lot, and they have a big squad. [Bukayo] Saka is doing really well. They have [Pierre Emerick] Aubameyang and [Martin] Ødegaard in good form. Arsenal have always been a team with quick, technical players."
Jakub Hromada, Slavia midfielder: "I was hoping to get Arsenal even in the previous three rounds. I've been a fan since I was a child. And it’s fantastic that we’ve reached this far in the Europa League."