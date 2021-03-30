UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Arsenal-Slavia Praha UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Arsenal Stadium - London
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Arsenal
-
-
Slavia Praha
      Arsenal vs Slavia Praha Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.

      Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons Arsenal FC via Getty Images

      Arsenal face Slavia Praha in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Arsenal vs Slavia build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Highlights: Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal (2 mins)

      Arsenal
      Form: DLWWD
      Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04
      Where they stand: 9th in Premier League

      Slavia Praha
      Form: WWWDW
      Next: Brno vs Slavia, 04/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

      Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha

      Possible line-ups

      Arsenal: Leno; Bellerín, David Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Pépé; Aubameyang

      Slavia Praha: Kolář; Bah, Kúdela, Zima, Bořil; Sima, Stanciu, Holeš, Provod, Olayinka; Kuchta

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Great Arsenal Europa League goals

      View from the camps

      Willian, Arsenal midfielder: "We are still far from the final but the idea is to go step by step, game by game and we have a difficult match against Slavia. They are a compact team which also has quality so we have to have confidence and go game by game but we certainly have chances. We believe we can reach the final, yes."

      Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia coach: "The advantage for us is that we know the players of big clubs like Arsenal. The disadvantage is that they rotate a lot, and they have a big squad. [Bukayo] Saka is doing really well. They have [Pierre Emerick] Aubameyang and [Martin] Ødegaard in good form. Arsenal have always been a team with quick, technical players."

      Jakub Hromada, Slavia midfielder: "I was hoping to get Arsenal even in the previous three rounds. I've been a fan since I was a child. And it’s fantastic that we’ve reached this far in the Europa League."

