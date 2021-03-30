UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Ajax-Roma UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Ajax
-
-
Roma
      Ajax vs Roma Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.

      It was men against Young Boys as Ajax swept through to the quarter-finals Getty Images

      Ajax face Roma in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Ajax vs Roma build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Highlights: Ajax 3-0 Young Boys (2 mins)

      Ajax
      Form: WWWWW
      Next: Heerenveen vs Ajax, 04/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie

      Roma
      Form: LWLWW
      Next: Sassuolo vs Roma, 03/04
      Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

      Highlights: Roma 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (2 mins)

      Possible line-ups

      Ajax: Stekelenburg; Rensch, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres

      Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Kumbulla, Cristiane; Spinazzola, Villar, Diawara, Veretout; Pellegrini, Pedro; Mkhitaryan

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Three stunning Ajax Europa League goals

      Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: "Ajax against Roma would look great on a poster, with two famous clubs meeting. For me, it is a Champions League game. There are no weak clubs in the last eight. Matches are often close and what happens on the day is decisive. That may also be the case against Roma. They convincingly defeated Shakhtar Donetsk twice; that means they are a strong team. We have to be strong too."

      Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: "Ajax are a very strong team: among the best in the Europa League. They have a good European project and a very difficult match awaits us. They are [one of] the most established football schools in Europe, but we have our chances. Now we must study them well. I think it will be a close game."

