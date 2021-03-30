Ajax vs Roma Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Ajax face Roma in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Highlights: Ajax 3-0 Young Boys (2 mins)

Ajax

Form: WWWWW

Next: Heerenveen vs Ajax, 04/04

Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie

Roma

Form: LWLWW

Next: Sassuolo vs Roma, 03/04

Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

Highlights: Roma 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (2 mins)

Possible line-ups

Ajax: Stekelenburg; Rensch, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres

Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Kumbulla, Cristiane; Spinazzola, Villar, Diawara, Veretout; Pellegrini, Pedro; Mkhitaryan

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Three stunning Ajax Europa League goals

Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: "Ajax against Roma would look great on a poster, with two famous clubs meeting. For me, it is a Champions League game. There are no weak clubs in the last eight. Matches are often close and what happens on the day is decisive. That may also be the case against Roma. They convincingly defeated Shakhtar Donetsk twice; that means they are a strong team. We have to be strong too."

Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: "Ajax are a very strong team: among the best in the Europa League. They have a good European project and a very difficult match awaits us. They are [one of] the most established football schools in Europe, but we have our chances. Now we must study them well. I think it will be a close game."