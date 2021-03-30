Ajax vs Roma Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.
Ajax face Roma in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Ajax vs Roma build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Form guide
Ajax
Form: WWWWW
Next: Heerenveen vs Ajax, 04/04
Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie
Roma
Form: LWLWW
Next: Sassuolo vs Roma, 03/04
Where they stand: 6th in Serie A
Possible line-ups
Ajax: Stekelenburg; Rensch, Timber, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres
Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Kumbulla, Cristiane; Spinazzola, Villar, Diawara, Veretout; Pellegrini, Pedro; Mkhitaryan
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: "Ajax against Roma would look great on a poster, with two famous clubs meeting. For me, it is a Champions League game. There are no weak clubs in the last eight. Matches are often close and what happens on the day is decisive. That may also be the case against Roma. They convincingly defeated Shakhtar Donetsk twice; that means they are a strong team. We have to be strong too."
Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: "Ajax are a very strong team: among the best in the Europa League. They have a good European project and a very difficult match awaits us. They are [one of] the most established football schools in Europe, but we have our chances. Now we must study them well. I think it will be a close game."