Inter 5-0 Shakhtar: Martínez and Lukaku lead Nerazzurri cruise

Inter reached the final for the first time since 1998 with an emphatic display in Düsseldorf.



Match in brief

Antonio Conte's side took the lead from the first presentable chance of the game as Nicolò Barella seized on a wayward Andriy Pyatov clearance, darted past Mykola Matviyenko and crossed for Lautaro Martínez to glance in. Luís Castro's men were industrious but struggled to create, Marcos Antônio firing over their only notable attempt before the break.

Lautaro Martínez celebrates his opening goal Inter via Getty Images

A two-minute spell in the second half proved pivotal. Samir Handanovič's reflexes denied Júnior Moraes but Inter responded by winning a corner that Danilo D'Ambrosio firmly dispatched with a header from Marcelo Brozović's deep delivery.

Inter were purring now. Martínez curled in his second from the edge of the box before cutely teeing up Romelu Lukaku for number four. The Belgian then powered away to add his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions and cap an imperious Nerazzurri performance.

Danilo D'Ambrosio jumps for joy after making it 2-0 Inter via Getty Images

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Sevilla

A spectacular exhibition of strength for Inter, who are continuing to grow game after game and reached another European final ten years after winning the UEFA Champions League in 2010. A rock-solid defence, a dynamic midfield, great personality and two strikers like Lukaku and Martínez in fantastic form! A marvellous crescendo that cannot fail to impress even the Europa League kings Sevilla.

Bohdan Buga, Shakhtar

Much as I hate to admit, it was a one-directional game. Shakhtar tried to hold out in the first half but after the break there was little belief in their play. However, despite this slap in the face, the Pitmen should be proud of themselves for this campaign overall, and still bow out with good grace.

Romelu Lukaku fires in number four for Inter UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Romelu Lukaku, Inter striker: "We knew that as long as we kept central defence closed, we wouldn't have any problems because our physicality was too much for them. In the second half, our movement and our patterns of plan disrupted them. We came here to win but Sevilla are going to be the favourites."

Lautaro Martínez, Inter striker: "It was an incredible night, something we have been dreaming of. We proved that Inter are ready for great things, we are ready for the final. I'm very happy with my goals because I have had a difficult period with goals but mostly I'm happy for the team. We are growing day after day, a perfect mix of experienced players and youngsters."

Key stats

Inter will make their fifth appearance in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League decider – only final opponents Sevilla, who are featuring for the sixth time, have featured more.



Inter have scored during the first half in nine of their last ten European matches.

Romelu Lukaku has now scored in ten consecutive appearances in the UEFA Europa League; the longest goalscoring run by a player in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history.

Lautaro Martínez scored five goals in his six appearances in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage but was without one in four European games before this evening.

Shakhtar have kept only one clean sheet in their 12 European matches this season.

Line-ups

Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio (Moses 81), Barella, Brozović (Sensi 85), Gagliardini, Young (Biraghi 66); Martínez (Eriksen 81), Lukaku (Esposito 85)



Shakhtar: Pyatov; Dodô, Kryvtsov, Khocholava﻿, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko; Marlos (Konoplyanka 75), Alan Patrick (Solomon 59), Taison; Júnior Moraes﻿

What's next

Inter will face Sevilla in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.