Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio

Finally from Saltnes, on coach\u00A0Kjetil Knutsen:\u00A0\u0022Kjetil came and had formidable success with Bod\u00F8/Glimt quite quickly, and I think that has lifted the self-perception and self-confidence of a lot of people in northern Norway. We\u2019ve moved away a bit from limiting ourselves in who we are and what we can achieve to get where we are today \u2013 playing in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, for example.\u00A0He has made a lot of us believe in ourselves and dream in an entirely different way from the way we did before. \u0022