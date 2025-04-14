Europa League Performance Insights: How Bodø/Glimt controlled the game in Lazio win

Following on from Friday's article which focused on how Bodø/Glimt built their attack and looked at the role of captain Patrick Berg, UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland continues to analyse the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first-leg game.

As it happened: Bodø/Glimt 2-0 Lazio

The Norwegian identifies what Bodø did right in the opposition half as they counterpressed and sustained their attacks in their impressive 2-0 victory over the Italian side, and he also gives useful advice for any coach or player on how to implement some of Bodø/Glimt's techniques.

Defensive work key to sustain attacks

Europa League tactical insight: Bodø/Glimt counterattack

In the first video above, we see Bodø/Glimt counterattack after winning the ball, with their defence pushing high and following the play, maintaining an advanced position in the final third.

"In the counterpressing, Berg screens around him to protect the back line," Jalland notes. "One central defender then has a marking role and the other a zonal role where he’s able to intercept a ball that comes in behind."

Berg made an impressive number of interceptions against Lazio: seven, the same as the number on his back, while his side made 29 ball recoveries in the opposition half. The Norwegian side have only made more recoveries twice before this season – in a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Tel-Aviv (34) and in their 5-2 triumph against Twente (32). In both these matches, Bodø dominated possession with 70% and 71% respectively – against ‘only’ 58% vs Lazio last Thursday. It's interesting that in all three of those matches Glimt were playing at home; conditions in the Arctic Circle can be inclement, which can affect travelling clubs.

Successful teamwork and movement brings joy

Europa League tactical insight: Bodø/Glimt sustained attack

In the second video, Bodø sustain an attack in the Lazio half, winning the ball back as the whole team squeezes their opponents when the ball is in Lazio’s penalty box.

"Glimt sustain this attack with their movement in behind the ball, their movement in between players and support for each other," Jalland adds. "The support is important to sustain the longer attacks in the final third. When they see an opportunity they attack spaces, and do so with several players.

"The players are close, and the distances in attacks are short, allowing quick combination play and good positioning for counterpressing. The closest players press the ball, the others follow runners. They want to fill up the box; this is great football."

As Glimt's front line hunt the ball, the back line is advanced and in close connection to the players in front. When Glimt lose the ball there’s still a 2-3 formation behind the ball. Again, Berg's contribution is singled out by Jalland: "Berg’s timing of reading the play and knowing when to be high and free is excellent. He can change the tempo with the right timing and he's always well-placed to counterpress. Berg is good at this and often ends up in a shooting position."

The role of the central defenders is key as they stay connected to the rest of the team, constantly adjusting their position to provide support behind the ball, yet being able to deal with potential transitions both for and against.

The graphics clearly show the two centre-backs protected by three players in front, with Berg being the central player to provide security in the middle.

From the graphics above we can also see, by their average positions, how Glimt have balance behind the ball, even when they're advanced. The areas which they get into from the pressure frequency heatmap show how aggressive they are after losing the ball.

Berg's superb positioning

Europa League tactical insight: Bodø/Glimt counterpress

In the third video above, we see yet another Bodø counterpress into the final third. Again, Berg is a key player as he pushes up, then adjusts to the left and reads the pass to intercept. This regain leads to a goalscoring opportunity.

"We see Berg move up and support when Jens Petter Hauge is dribbling inside – he reads situations like this well, especially on the left side," Jalland analyses. "The closest players press the ball, the next line screens passes on the ground and central defenders ready for a duel in behind. Players need to be sharp on the ball and there must be an understanding of distances between the players to create the right angles."

COACHING IMPLEMENTATION

"You can train using possession games, small sided games and 11 vs 11 training," explains Jalland. "The key is to have the direction in training so that every player knows their positions, especially the one in Berg's position. Berg reads the game so well, he has good timing in the build-up, he passes well. He knows his role in the team and is established in it.

"Glimt are using a tried and tested system, so all the players are comfortable when they get the ball, they are aware, and technically good. They need ability on the ball in small spaces. And if you're in a key position like Berg, you need all these assets and need to be able to handle the ball under pressure and see passes forward."