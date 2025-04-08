Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio Europa League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Bodø/Glimt host Lazio in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
Match at a glance
When: Thursday 10 April (18:45 CET)
Where: Aspmyra, Bodø
What: Europa League quarter-final first leg
Next: Quarter-final second leg, Thursday 17 April (21:00 CET)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Top scorers in this tournament so far with 24 goals, Bodø have surprised many by progressing to the quarter-finals of this competition for the very first time. The Norwegian champions have certainly made Aspmyra a difficult place for visitors to come to, with Porto, Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Twente and Olympiacos all beaten here.
Lazio would be another big scalp to add to the list, but the league phase winners have been victorious in four of their five away games to date, even managing to overcome Viktoria Plzeň in Czechia in the round of 16 despite being reduced to nine men. The Italian side have won only one of their last five matches, though (D3 L1), which may offer Bodø hope that their fairy-tale campaign can go on.
Possible line-ups
Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge
Doubtful: None
Out: None
Misses next match if booked: Berg, Bjørkan, Evjen, Gundersen
Lazio: Provedal; Tavares, Romagnoli, Patric, Marušić; Guendouzi, Mario Gila; Zaccagni, Pedro, Isaksen; Castellanos
Doubtful: None
Out: Rovella (suspended)
Misses next match if booked: Patric, Vecino
Form guide
Bodø/Glimt
Form: WWWLWW
Latest: Bodø/Glimt 3-0 HamKam, Norwegian Premier Division, 05/04
Lazio
Form: WDLDDW
Latest: Atalanta 0-1 Lazio, Serie A, 06/04
Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.
Expert prediction
Philip O'Connor, match reporter: Bodø/Glimt face their toughest European test yet as they host Lazio in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Glimt's all-action style has won them many fans around Europe and after their famous 6-1 home win over Roma in October 2021, they are utterly fearless at home – no matter who they face. Expect Kjetil Knutsen's men to go all-in for a positive result that would put all the pressure on Lazio ahead of the return.
What the coaches say
Kjetil Knutsen, Bodø/Glimt coach: "I am not a dreamer. We need to prepare well ahead of the two games against Lazio. We know we are playing against a top, top team."
Marco Baroni, Lazio coach: "I want this team to grow game by game. Qualification for the next round helps us raise the level and our ambitions as well. All the players are eager."