Record Europa League crowd at Camp Nou for Barcelona vs Man United

The UEFA Europa League attendance record has been smashed after 90,255 turned out at Camp Nou to watch Barcelona's see-saw encounter with Manchester United in the first leg of their knockout round play-off, which ended 2-2.

That bettered the previous high of 80,465 set when Tottenham were also held 2-2 by Gent at Wembley six years ago. United have now been involved in four of the competition's six best ﻿attended matches.

What are the biggest crowds for a Europa League game?

90,255 Barcelona 2-2 Man United, 16/02/2023, knockout round play-off

80,465 Tottenham 2-2 Gent, 23/02/2017, round of 32

75,180 Man United 1-1 Liverpool, 17/03/2016, round of 16

73,063 Man United 4-1 Fenerbahçe, 20/10/2016, group stage

67,553 Dynamo Kyiv 5-2 Everton, 19/03/2015, round of 16

67,328 Man United 1-2 Ajax, 23/02/2012, round of 32

United win 4-1 in front of record group crowd

What is the record crowd for a Europa League final?

52,347 Atlético 3-0 Athletic Club, 09/05/2012, Bucharest



What is the record crowd for a Europa League qualifier?

65,190 Dortmund 5-0 Wolfsberg, 06/08/2015, third qualifying round

