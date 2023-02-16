Record Europa League crowd at Camp Nou for Barcelona vs Man United
Thursday, 16 February 2023
A crowd of 90,255 watched Barcelona and Manchester United play out a thrilling 2-2 draw on Thursday, smashing the previous UEFA Europa League attendance record by nearly 10,000!
The UEFA Europa League attendance record has been smashed after 90,255 turned out at Camp Nou to watch Barcelona's see-saw encounter with Manchester United in the first leg of their knockout round play-off, which ended 2-2.
That bettered the previous high of 80,465 set when Tottenham were also held 2-2 by Gent at Wembley six years ago. United have now been involved in four of the competition's six best attended matches.
What are the biggest crowds for a Europa League game?
90,255 Barcelona 2-2 Man United, 16/02/2023, knockout round play-off
80,465 Tottenham 2-2 Gent, 23/02/2017, round of 32
75,180 Man United 1-1 Liverpool, 17/03/2016, round of 16
73,063 Man United 4-1 Fenerbahçe, 20/10/2016, group stage
67,553 Dynamo Kyiv 5-2 Everton, 19/03/2015, round of 16
67,328 Man United 1-2 Ajax, 23/02/2012, round of 32
What is the record crowd for a Europa League final?
52,347 Atlético 3-0 Athletic Club, 09/05/2012, Bucharest
What is the record crowd for a Europa League qualifier?
65,190 Dortmund 5-0 Wolfsberg, 06/08/2015, third qualifying round