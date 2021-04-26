Has one country ever had all European finalists before?

England could achieve a clean sweep of this season's major European finalists, with Chelsea and Manchester City on opposite sides of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and Manchester United and Arsenal still on course to meet in the UEFA Europa League decider. Has this ever happened before?

In short: yes. But it doesn't happen very often.

Four finalists in one season*

2019 ENG – Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham, Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal

Italy did provide four finalists in 1990, back when there were three titles up for grabs including the Cup Winners' Cup, which ran from 1960 to 1999. All three trophies ended up in Italy, too:

European Cup: AC Milan 1-0 Benfica

UEFA Cup: Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

Cup Winners' Cup: Sampdoria 2-0 Anderlecht, aet

Three finalists in one season*

Before 2019, no country had ever supplied all the major European finalists in a single season. The closest we had come, discounting the Cup Winners' Cup, was three out of four. That happened six times.

1980 GER – Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg, Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)

1990 ITA – AC Milan 1-0 Benfica, Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

1995 ITA – Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, Parma 2-1agg Juventus

1998 ITA – Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, Internazionale 3-0 Lazio

2014 ESP – Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet), Sevilla 0-0 Benfica (4-2 on pens)

2016 ESP – Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (Real Madrid won 5-3 on pens), Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool

One-nation European Cup/UEFA Champions League finals

There have been seven one-nation finals to date:



2014 UEFA Champions League final

2000 ESP Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

2003 ITA AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (3-2 on pen)

2008 ENG Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

2013 GER Bayern München 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

2014 ESP Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet)

2016 ESP Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (5-3 on pens)

2019 ENG Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

One-nation UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals

There have been ten one-nation finals to date:

1972 ENG Tottenham 3-2agg Wolverhampton

1980 GER Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)

1990 ITA Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina

1991 ITA Internazionale 2-1agg Roma

1995 ITA Parma 2-1agg Juventus

1998 ITA Internazionale 3-0 Lazio

2007 ESP Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol (3-1 on pens)

2011 POR Porto 1-0 Braga

2012 ESP Atlético Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club

2019 ENG Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal

Two winners in one season*

One country has won both competitions 12 times, including five of the past seven seasons.



1975 GER Bayern München, Mönchengladbach

1981 ENG Liverpool, Tottenham

1989 ITA AC Milan, Napoli

1990 ITA AC Milan, Juventus (Sampdoria won the Cup Winners' Cup, too)

1994 ITA AC Milan, Internazionale

1997 GER Dortmund, Schalke

2006 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla

2014 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla

2015 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla

2016 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla

2018 ESP Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid

2019 ENG Liverpool, Chelsea

*European Cup/UEFA Champions League is listed before UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League