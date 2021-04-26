Has one country ever had all European finalists before?
Monday 26 April 2021
Article summary
Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal could make it a clean sweep of this season's European finalists for England.
Article top media content
Article body
England could achieve a clean sweep of this season's major European finalists, with Chelsea and Manchester City on opposite sides of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and Manchester United and Arsenal still on course to meet in the UEFA Europa League decider. Has this ever happened before?
In short: yes. But it doesn't happen very often.
Four finalists in one season*
2019 ENG – Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham, Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
Italy did provide four finalists in 1990, back when there were three titles up for grabs including the Cup Winners' Cup, which ran from 1960 to 1999. All three trophies ended up in Italy, too:
- European Cup: AC Milan 1-0 Benfica
- UEFA Cup: Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina
- Cup Winners' Cup: Sampdoria 2-0 Anderlecht, aet
Three finalists in one season*
Before 2019, no country had ever supplied all the major European finalists in a single season. The closest we had come, discounting the Cup Winners' Cup, was three out of four. That happened six times.
1980 GER – Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg, Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)
1990 ITA – AC Milan 1-0 Benfica, Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina
1995 ITA – Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, Parma 2-1agg Juventus
1998 ITA – Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, Internazionale 3-0 Lazio
2014 ESP – Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet), Sevilla 0-0 Benfica (4-2 on pens)
2016 ESP – Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (Real Madrid won 5-3 on pens), Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool
One-nation European Cup/UEFA Champions League finals
There have been seven one-nation finals to date:
2000 ESP Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia
2003 ITA AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (3-2 on pen)
2008 ENG Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)
2013 GER Bayern München 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
2014 ESP Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet)
2016 ESP Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (5-3 on pens)
2019 ENG Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham
One-nation UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals
There have been ten one-nation finals to date:
1972 ENG Tottenham 3-2agg Wolverhampton
1980 GER Eintracht 3-3agg Mönchengladbach (Eintracht won on away goals)
1990 ITA Juventus 3-1agg Fiorentina
1991 ITA Internazionale 2-1agg Roma
1995 ITA Parma 2-1agg Juventus
1998 ITA Internazionale 3-0 Lazio
2007 ESP Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol (3-1 on pens)
2011 POR Porto 1-0 Braga
2012 ESP Atlético Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club
2019 ENG Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
Two winners in one season*
One country has won both competitions 12 times, including five of the past seven seasons.
1975 GER Bayern München, Mönchengladbach
1981 ENG Liverpool, Tottenham
1989 ITA AC Milan, Napoli
1990 ITA AC Milan, Juventus (Sampdoria won the Cup Winners' Cup, too)
1994 ITA AC Milan, Internazionale
1997 GER Dortmund, Schalke
2006 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla
2014 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla
2015 ESP Barcelona, Sevilla
2016 ESP Real Madrid, Sevilla
2018 ESP Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid
2019 ENG Liverpool, Chelsea
*European Cup/UEFA Champions League is listed before UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League