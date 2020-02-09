Europa League round of 32 ties: meet your opponents
Sunday 9 February 2020
The UEFA Europa League round of 32 starts on 20 February – UEFA.com introduces the contenders.
UEFA Europa League round of 32 ties
Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)*
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)* v Porto (POR)
Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)
APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)
CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)
Olympiacos (GRE)* v Arsenal (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)
Club Brugge (BEL)* v Manchester United (ENG)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)*
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)*
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)* v Benfica (POR)*
Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)
Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)
Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)
*Transferred from UEFA Champions League group stage
Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)
Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 9
Group K: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 (runners-up to Braga)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)
Espanyol (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 75
Domestic position: 20
Group H: W3 D2 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Ludogorets runners-up)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2006/07)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2006/07)
Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Sporting CP (POR)
UEFA ranking: 30
Domestic position: 3
Group D: W4 D0 L2 F11 A7 (runners-up to LASK)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 2-1 v Villarreal)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2004/05)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA ranking: 83
Domestic position: 3
Group J: W3 D1 L2 F7 A9 (winners; Roma runners-up)
Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)
Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)
Getafe (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 75
Domestic position: 3
Group C: W4 D0 L2 F8 A4 (runners-up to Basel)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)
Ajax (NED)
UEFA ranking: 21
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W3 D1 L2 F12 A6 (third)
Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (lost on away goals v Tottenham, 1-0a, 2-3h)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1991/92)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 28
Domestic position: 5
UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D0 L4 F5 A9 (third)
Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)
Porto (POR)
UEFA ranking: 18
Domestic position: 2
Group G: W3 D1 L2 F8 A9 (winners; Rangers runners-up)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 6-1 v Liverpool)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)
Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 43
Domestic position: 2
Group B: W2 D3 L1 F5 A4 (runners-up to Malmö)
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
Celtic (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 46
Domestic position: 1
Group E: W4 D1 L1 F10 A6 (winners; CFR Cluj runners-up)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-0 v Valencia)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2002/03)
APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)
APOEL (CYP)
UEFA ranking: 58
Domestic position: 3
Group A: W3 D1 L2 F10 A8 (runners-up to Sevilla)
Last season: play-offs (lost 2-1 on pens v Astana after 1-1 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 29
Domestic position: 3
Group C: W4 D1 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Getafe runners-up)
Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)
CFR Cluj (ROU)
UEFA ranking: 121
Domestic position: 1
Group E: W4 D0 L2 F6 A4 (runners-up to Celtic)
Last season: play-offs (lost 5-2 v Dudelange)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11
Domestic position: 5
Group A: W5 D0 L1 F14 A3 (winners; APOEL runners-up)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
Olympiacos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 36
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D1 L4 F8 A14 (third)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 10
Group F: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 (winners; Eintracht Frankfurt runners-up)
Last season: runners-up (lost 4-1 v Chelsea)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)
AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA ranking: 84
Domestic position: 2
Group L: W2 D3 L1 F15 A8 (runners-up to Manchester United)
Last season: second qualifying round (lost 3-2 v Kairat)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)
LASK (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 119
Domestic position: 2
Group D: W4 D1 L1 11 A4 (winners; Sporting CP runners-up)
Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86, 2019/20)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 57
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W0 D3 L3 F4 A12 (third)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 8
Group L: W4 D1 L1 F10 A2 (winners; runners-up AZ Alkmaar)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA ranking: 60
Domestic position: 1
Group H: W2 D2 L2 F10 A10 (runners-up to Espanyol)
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2013/14)
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 54
Domestic position: 3
UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A9 (third)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA ranking: 52
Domestic position: 9
Group F: W3 D0 L3 F8 A10 (runners-up to Arsenal)
Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)
Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 27
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F16 A13 (third)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 19
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D3 L2 F8 A13 (third)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Benfica (POR)
UEFA ranking: 20
Domestic position: 1
UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 (third)
Last season: quarter-finals (lost on away goals v Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2h, 0-2a)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)
Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)
Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA ranking: 48
Domestic position: 10
Group I: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7 (runners-up to Gent)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)
Malmö (SWE)
UEFA ranking: 66
Domestic position: 2 (season complete)
Group B: W3 D2 L1 F8 A6 (winners; Copenhagen runners-up)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-1 to Chelsea)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)
Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 16
Domestic position: 5
Group J: W2 D3 L1 F12 A6 (runners-up to İstanbul Başakşehir)
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)
Gent (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 38
Domestic position: 2
Group I: W3 D3 L0 F9 A6 (winners; Wolfsburg runners-up)
Last season: play-offs (lost 2-0 v Bordeaux)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)
Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 112
Domestic position: 2
Group G: W2 D3 L1 F8 A6 (runners-up to Porto)
Last season: group stage (third)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)
Braga (POR)
UEFA ranking: 33
Domestic position: 4
Group K: W4 D2 L0 F15 A9 (winners; Wolves runners-up)
Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Zorya Luhansk after 3-3 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)