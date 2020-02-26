Europa League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

When is it?

The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 28 February. The live stream will begin here at 13:00 CET.



Who is involved?

The draw features the 16 round of 32 winners:

Wolves (ENG) / Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) / İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) / Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) / Porto (POR)

Copenhagen (DEN) / Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) / Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) / LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) / Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) / Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) / Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) / Malmö (SWE)

Roma (ITA) / Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) / Braga (POR)

Teams will be confirmed on 26 & 27 February.

How does the draw work?

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.

Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

When do the ties take place?



The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 12 March, with the second legs on Thursday 19 March. Kick-off times are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET, as they were in the group stage and round of 32. The quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday 20 March.