Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

When are the draws?

The draws will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 10 July. The draw ceremony will begin at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)

LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)

How do the draws work?

There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association. Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

Where will the games take place?

Six of the best finals in Germany

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between the following four venues:

Stadion Köln in Cologne (final venue)

MSV Arena in Duisburg

Dusseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf

Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

What are the key dates?

Round of 16 5/6 August (kick-off 18:55, 21:00 CET)

Quarter-finals 10/11 August (21:00 CET)

Semi-finals 16/17 August (21:00 CET)

Final 21 August (21:00 CET)

The full fixture list will be available shortly after the draw.