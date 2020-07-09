Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

Thursday 9 July 2020

Who is involved in the draws for the final stages of the Europa League? How does it work?

©UEFA.com

When are the draws?

The draws will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 10 July. The draw ceremony will begin at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)
Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)
Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)
Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP)
Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)
LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)

Meet the teams

How do the draws work?

  • There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
  • There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association. Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

Where will the games take place?

Six of the best finals in Germany
Six of the best finals in Germany

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between the following four venues:

Stadion Köln in Cologne (final venue)
MSV Arena in Duisburg
Dusseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf
Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

What are the key dates?

Round of 16 5/6 August (kick-off 18:55, 21:00 CET)
Quarter-finals 10/11 August (21:00 CET)
Semi-finals 16/17 August (21:00 CET)
Final 21 August (21:00 CET)

The full fixture list will be available shortly after the draw.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 9 July 2020
VAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages
24/09/2019

LiveVAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this season's UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
Knockout records
13/03/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
VAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages
24/09/2019

LiveVAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this season's UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
Top