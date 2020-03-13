Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@EuropaLeague) using #UEL.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper

Jonas Omlin (Basel) 108th (+201 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defenders

Brandon Williams (Man. United) 104th (+224)

Eray Cömert (Basel) 44th (+73)

Eric Bailly (Man. United) 82nd (+210)

Luke Shaw (Man. United) 10th (+7)

Midfielders

Fred (Man. United) 4th (+1)

Charles Aránguiz (Leverkusen) 77th (+340)

Kevin Bua (Basel) 171st (+477)

Samuel Campo (Basel) 41st (+187)

Daniel James (Man. United) 97th (+218)

Forwards

Odion Ighalo (Man. United) 47th (+184)