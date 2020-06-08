When will the Europa League start again?

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled UEFA to postpone most of its matches; the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been on hold since Thursday 12 March.

Six round of 16 first legs have been played, with the other two postponed. No second legs have yet taken place.

UEFA created two working groups on 17 March, and a variety of calendar options covering both national team and club competition matches have subsequently been presented. No revised schedule has yet been communicated.

The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting on Wednesday 17 June. UEFA.com will announce new dates as well as all other key decisions as soon as they are confirmed.