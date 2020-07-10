Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws and schedule
Friday 10 July 2020
Article summary
The contenders learn what stands between them and the UEFA Europa League trophy.
Article top media content
Article body
Draws have been held at UEFA headquarters plotting the path for the 16 contenders to the UEFA Europa League final on 21 August.Draw as it happened, reaction
ROUND OF 16 TIES: 5 AND 6 AUGUST
- All ties from quarter-finals onward one-off ties, 21:00 CET kick-offs
Quarter-final draw
Monday 10 August
LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln
Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena
Tuesday 11 August
Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke
Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA), MSV Arena
Semi-final draw
Sunday 16 August
Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) / Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA) vs LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) / İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln
Monday 17 August
Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) / Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER) vs Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Dusseldorf Arena
Final
Friday 21 August
Winner of first semi-final vs Winner of second semi-final, Stadion Köln
Draw facts
• Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 at Old Trafford in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League group stage – but lost the return 1-0 in Denmark.
• Shakhtar were eliminated from last season's UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt, going down 4-1 in the round of 32 second leg in Germany after a 2-2 home draw.
• Rangers and Inter have each won one of the sides' previous knockout ties, with the Italian team picking up four points (1-0 h, 1-1 a) against the Scottish club in their most recent fixtures, in the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League group stage.
• While Wolves have never played Sevilla, they have had success against Spanish opposition in this season's competition, Diogo Jota scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 home victory over Espanyol in the round of 32 first leg – a tie the English side won 6-3 on aggregate.
How the draws worked
It was an open draw, so there was no seeding or country protection.Rule changes for this season