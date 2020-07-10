Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws and schedule

Draws have been held at UEFA headquarters plotting the path for the 16 contenders to the UEFA Europa League final on 21 August.

All ties from quarter-finals onward one-off ties, 21:00 CET kick-offs

Quarter-final draw

Monday 10 August

LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln

Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena﻿

Tuesday 11 August

Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke

Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA), MSV Arena

Semi-final draw

Sunday 16 August

Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) / Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA) vs LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) / İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln

Monday 17 August

Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) / Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER) vs Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Dusseldorf Arena﻿

Final

Friday 21 August

Winner of first semi-final vs Winner of second semi-final, Stadion Köln

Draw facts

• Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 at Old Trafford in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League group stage – but lost the return 1-0 in Denmark.

• Shakhtar were eliminated from last season's UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt, going down 4-1 in the round of 32 second leg in Germany after a 2-2 home draw.

• Rangers and Inter have each won one of the sides' previous knockout ties, with the Italian team picking up four points (1-0 h, 1-1 a) against the Scottish club in their most recent fixtures, in the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• While Wolves have never played Sevilla, they have had success against Spanish opposition in this season's competition, Diogo Jota scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 home victory over Espanyol in the round of 32 first leg – a tie the English side won 6-3 on aggregate.



How the draws worked

It was an open draw, so there was no seeding or country protection.