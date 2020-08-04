Final Europa League squad changes confirmed

Tuesday 4 August 2020

The UEFA Europa League contenders' squad changes for the remaining games have been confirmed.

Midfielder Lucien Agoumé has been added to Inter Milan's squad
Midfielder Lucien Agoumé has been added to Inter Milan's squad Inter via Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:

• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);

• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.

Meet the round of 16 contenders

Basel

In: none
Out: Emil Bergström, Kevin Bua, Zdravko Kuzmanović, Edon Zhegrova

Copenhagen

Nicolai Boilesen returns to Copenhagen's squad
Nicolai Boilesen returns to Copenhagen's squadGetty Images

In: Nicolai Boilesen, Robert Mudražija
Out: Dame N'Doye

Frankfurt

In: none
Out: Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Max Hinke, Marco Russ

Getafe

In: Erick Cabaco, Peter Etebo, Amath Ndiaye
Out: Deyverson, Kenedy

Inter Milan

In: Lucien Agoumé
Out: Matías Vecino

İstanbul Başakşehir

In: Emre Kaplan, Muhammed Emin Sarıkaya
Out: Azubuike Okechukwu, Robinho

LASK

In: Andrés Andrade, Jan Boller, David Schnegg
Out: Thomas Goiginger, João Klauss, Marvin Potzmann, Samuel Tetteh

Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz became the Bundesliga's youngest scorer in June
Florian Wirtz became the Bundesliga's youngest scorer in June Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty

In: Florian Wirtz
Out: Paulinho

Manchester United

In: none
Out: Angel Gomes, Matěj Kovář, Dylan Levitt, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe

Olympiacos

In: Cafú, Ahmed Hassan
Out: Emiljano Bullari, Hilal Soudani

Rangers

In: Andrew Firth, Filip Helander, Jordan Jones
Out: João Baldé, Wes Foderingham, Andrew Halliday, Florian Kamberi, Kieran McKechnie, Sheyi Ojo, Matt Polster

Roma

Nicolò Zaniolo has recovered from a cruciate injury
Nicolò Zaniolo has recovered from a cruciate injuryGetty Images

In: Bruno Perez, Ibañez, Nicolò Zaniolo
Out: Mert Çetin, Javier Pastore, Chris Smalling

Sevilla

In: Javi Díaz, Pablo Pérez, Juan Luis Sánchez
Out: Felipe Chacartegui, Javi Pérez, Nolito, Amo, Daniel Carriço﻿, Rony Lopes

Shakhtar Donetsk

In: Yevhen Hrytsenko, Vitão
Out: Artem Bondarenko, Ismaily, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nazarii Muravskyi

Wolfsburg

In: none
Out: Mamoudou Karamoko, Robin Knoche, Phillip Menzel, Yannik Möker, Jannes Tasche

Wolves

In: Christian Marques
Out: Chem Campbell, Luke Cundle, Taylor Perry, Lewis Richards, Terry Taylor

Rule changes for this season's UEFA Europa League

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 4 August 2020