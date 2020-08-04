Final Europa League squad changes confirmed

The UEFA Europa League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:

• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);

• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.

In: none

Out: Emil Bergström, Kevin Bua, Zdravko Kuzmanović, Edon Zhegrova

Nicolai Boilesen returns to Copenhagen's squad Getty Images

In: Nicolai Boilesen, Robert Mudražija

Out: Dame N'Doye

In: none

Out: Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Max Hinke, Marco Russ

In: Erick Cabaco, Peter Etebo, Amath Ndiaye

Out: Deyverson, Kenedy

In: Lucien Agoumé

Out: Matías Vecino

In: Emre Kaplan, Muhammed Emin Sarıkaya

Out: Azubuike Okechukwu, Robinho

In: Andrés Andrade, Jan Boller, David Schnegg

Out: Thomas Goiginger, João Klauss, Marvin Potzmann, Samuel Tetteh

Florian Wirtz became the Bundesliga's youngest scorer in June Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty

In: Florian Wirtz

Out: Paulinho

In: none

Out: Angel Gomes, Matěj Kovář, Dylan Levitt, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe

In: Cafú, Ahmed Hassan

Out: Emiljano Bullari, Hilal Soudani

In: Andrew Firth, Filip Helander, Jordan Jones

Out: João Baldé, Wes Foderingham, Andrew Halliday, Florian Kamberi, Kieran McKechnie, Sheyi Ojo, Matt Polster

Nicolò Zaniolo has recovered from a cruciate injury Getty Images

In: Bruno Perez, Ibañez, Nicolò Zaniolo

Out: Mert Çetin, Javier Pastore, Chris Smalling

In: Javi Díaz, Pablo Pérez, Juan Luis Sánchez

Out: Felipe Chacartegui, Javi Pérez, Nolito, Amo, Daniel Carriço﻿, Rony Lopes

In: Yevhen Hrytsenko, Vitão

Out: Artem Bondarenko, Ismaily, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nazarii Muravskyi

In: none

Out: Mamoudou Karamoko, Robin Knoche, Phillip Menzel, Yannik Möker, Jannes Tasche

In: Christian Marques

Out: Chem Campbell, Luke Cundle, Taylor Perry, Lewis Richards, Terry Taylor