Final Europa League squad changes confirmed
Tuesday 4 August 2020
The UEFA Europa League contenders' squad changes for the remaining games have been confirmed.
The UEFA Europa League contenders were each permitted to register up to three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Monday 3 August, with a couple of caveats:
• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room);
• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com guides you through all the ins and outs.
Basel
In: none
Out: Emil Bergström, Kevin Bua, Zdravko Kuzmanović, Edon Zhegrova
Copenhagen
In: Nicolai Boilesen, Robert Mudražija
Out: Dame N'Doye
Frankfurt
In: none
Out: Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Max Hinke, Marco Russ
Getafe
In: Erick Cabaco, Peter Etebo, Amath Ndiaye
Out: Deyverson, Kenedy
Inter Milan
In: Lucien Agoumé
Out: Matías Vecino
İstanbul Başakşehir
In: Emre Kaplan, Muhammed Emin Sarıkaya
Out: Azubuike Okechukwu, Robinho
LASK
In: Andrés Andrade, Jan Boller, David Schnegg
Out: Thomas Goiginger, João Klauss, Marvin Potzmann, Samuel Tetteh
Leverkusen
In: Florian Wirtz
Out: Paulinho
Manchester United
In: none
Out: Angel Gomes, Matěj Kovář, Dylan Levitt, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe
Olympiacos
In: Cafú, Ahmed Hassan
Out: Emiljano Bullari, Hilal Soudani
Rangers
In: Andrew Firth, Filip Helander, Jordan Jones
Out: João Baldé, Wes Foderingham, Andrew Halliday, Florian Kamberi, Kieran McKechnie, Sheyi Ojo, Matt Polster
Roma
In: Bruno Perez, Ibañez, Nicolò Zaniolo
Out: Mert Çetin, Javier Pastore, Chris Smalling
Sevilla
In: Javi Díaz, Pablo Pérez, Juan Luis Sánchez
Out: Felipe Chacartegui, Javi Pérez, Nolito, Amo, Daniel Carriço, Rony Lopes
Shakhtar Donetsk
In: Yevhen Hrytsenko, Vitão
Out: Artem Bondarenko, Ismaily, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nazarii Muravskyi
Wolfsburg
In: none
Out: Mamoudou Karamoko, Robin Knoche, Phillip Menzel, Yannik Möker, Jannes Tasche
Wolves
In: Christian Marques
Out: Chem Campbell, Luke Cundle, Taylor Perry, Lewis Richards, Terry Taylor