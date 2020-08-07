Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper

Rui Patrício (Wolves) – 12th(+34 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defenders

Dodô (Shakhtar) – 109th (+431)

Edmond Tapsoba (Leverkusen) – 68th (+112)

Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar) – 110th (+259)

Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) – 4th (+49)

Midfielders

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – 3rd (+5)

Juan Mata (Man. United) – 70th (+120)

Éver Banega (Sevilla) – 9th (+31)

Rasmus Falk (Copenhagen) – 21st (+103)

Forwards

Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar) – 32nd (+143)

Jonas Wind (Copenhagen) – 23rd (+262)