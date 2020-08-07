Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 7 August 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from the round of 16.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper
Rui Patrício (Wolves) – 12th(+34 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
Dodô (Shakhtar) – 109th (+431)
Edmond Tapsoba (Leverkusen) – 68th (+112)
Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar) – 110th (+259)
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) – 4th (+49)
Midfielders
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – 3rd (+5)
Juan Mata (Man. United) – 70th (+120)
Éver Banega (Sevilla) – 9th (+31)
Rasmus Falk (Copenhagen) – 21st (+103)
Forwards
Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar) – 32nd (+143)
Jonas Wind (Copenhagen) – 23rd (+262)