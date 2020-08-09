Manchester United sensation Mason Greenwood: 'You can always do better, there's no limit'

UEFA.com: Can you talk to us about what the Europa League has done for your development this season?

Mason Greenwood: It's been a great opportunity for me, as you've seen against Astana [Greenwood's first senior goal]. There are a lot of young players that have played in this competition this season, like Astana away, when we brought a lot of the young academy lads over.

Matchday 1 highlights: Man. United 1-0 Astana

Obviously, I've done well in the Europa League this season. I've had good chances to play and I've taken my chances to play well. It's a good way to get used to playing first-team football and it's a good trophy to win as well.

What does it mean to be a Manchester United academy player who has come through to the first team?

It feels good; you've got all the other players in the academy now who are looking up to you. When I was younger, I looked up to Marcus [Rashford], Jesse [Lingard], Scott [McTominay], all of them coming through. I was thinking: 'If they're doing it, I can do it as well.' They give you a nice footpath and a clear way through to the first team.

What kind of things have the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard been telling you?

To keep your head down; to always work hard. Keep level-headed and just concentrate, really, because you're at one of the best clubs in the world and you really just need to enjoy it. As much as it's serious, you've got to enjoy it and play with a passion. They're good role models for me, as I was watching them when I was younger and now I'm playing alongside them.

United won this trophy back in 2017. Can you remember where you watched that final [against Ajax]?

2017 final highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Ajax

Yeah, I remember. It was a good game. I was at home watching it with my parents and obviously we celebrated when we won. To have the chance to play in it myself and win it myself, I can make that dream come true.

Did the meteoric rise of Marcus Rashford make you think: 'You know what? I can do that as well'?

Yeah. Like I've said, when you see the other players doing it, you're thinking in the academy: 'Why can't I do it?' And that's every young boy's dream in the academy: to get to the first team and be a regular at Man United. It's the best thing you can do at this club. I'm doing it now and I've just got to keep staying level-headed and carry on working hard because I've got a long way to go yet.

What's the best piece of advice that's got you to where you are now?

That you can always do better, and there's no limit. You can always get better, you can always go the extra mile. There's no stopping; you can always be a better player. At this club, you've got some of the best players in the world, so that speaks for itself.

Where exactly in your game, then, can you get better?

I think in headed goals. I've not scored a headed goal in the first team this season. It would be nice to get one of them before the Europa League finishes.