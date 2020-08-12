Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeepers

Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen) 21st (+45 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)



Defenders

Dodô (Shakhtar) 30th (+77)

Harry Maguire (Man. United) 8th (+6)

Diego Godín (Inter) 13th (+2)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man. United) 19th (+26)

Midfielders

Taison (Shakhtar) 43rd (+127)

Éver Banega (Sevilla) 3rd (+6)

Marlos (Shakhtar) 25th (+79)

Anthony Martial (Man. United) 2nd (=)

Forwards

Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar) 11th (+21)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter) 5th (+3)