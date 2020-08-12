Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from this week's quarter-finals.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeepers
Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen) 21st (+45 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
Dodô (Shakhtar) 30th (+77)
Harry Maguire (Man. United) 8th (+6)
Diego Godín (Inter) 13th (+2)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man. United) 19th (+26)
Midfielders
Taison (Shakhtar) 43rd (+127)
Éver Banega (Sevilla) 3rd (+6)
Marlos (Shakhtar) 25th (+79)
Anthony Martial (Man. United) 2nd (=)
Forwards
Júnior Moraes (Shakhtar) 11th (+21)
Romelu Lukaku (Inter) 5th (+3)