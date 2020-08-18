Sevilla vs Inter Europa League final preview: where to watch, team news

Sevilla take on Inter in the UEFA Europa League final in Cologne on Friday 21 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



Possible line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Doubtful: Ocampos (unspecified)

Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Martínez, Lukaku

Out: Vecino (knee), Sánchez (thigh)

The teams

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 8

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWWWD

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF), 2-1 Manchester United (SF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 33

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF), 5-0 Shakhtar (SF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Previous meetings

The teams have never met in UEFA competition.

Sevilla vs Italian opposition

P13 W6 D2 L5 F13 A10

Inter vs Spanish opposition

P43 W14 D11 L18 F47 A53

How the teams are shaping up

Sevilla are 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, winning eight of their last nine, and have hit form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves and then Manchester United. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

The higher the bar, the higher Inter are jumping. The defence is rock solid (one goal conceded in the last seven games), team spirit is right and the front line is firing. Romelu Lukaku has scored in a record ten successive UEFA Europa League outings and Lautaro Martínez found his form in the romp against Shakhtar. Antonio Conte's side will be hard to beat.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

Tactics

Julen Lopetegui arranges his side in a 4-3-3 that can quickly become a 4-5-1 when not in possession. He likes them to play with unrelenting intensity, pressing high up the pitch and hounding opponents who try and play out from the back. Going forwards, keep an eye on marauding full-backs Jesús Navas and Sergio Reguilón, while Éver Banega pulls the strings in midfield.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

In Italy they say: 'Squadra che vince non si tocca' (You don’t touch a winning team). Antonio Conte is following exactly that principle, naming the same starting XI for the last three games. His 3-5-2 has two men up front with two dynamic midfielders ahead of a holding player (Marcelo Brozović) and two attacking wing-backs. The build-up starts from the back, attracting the opponents' pressing and then searching for the front two – Lukaku in particular – with long balls forward.

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

View from the camps

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Inter are equipped to compete in the Champions League given the extraordinary calibre of players they have and a very experienced manager. That will require us to be at our limit in every respect, and to be able to put in a great performance in all aspects of the game to compete with them. It is a daunting challenge."

What's next

The UEFA Europa League winner will contest the UEFA Super Cup against UEFA Champions League holders in Budapest on 24 September. Sevilla and Inter will line up in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Athens on 1 October.