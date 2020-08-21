Europa League: are these the games of the season?

The UEFA Europa League cannot match the universal appeal of the UEFA Champions League, but when it comes to drama and superb entertainment, the competition fights well above its weight.

The final in Cologne underlined that point in style – and earns its place in our selection of the best of the 197 games from the longest season ever. Watch and marvel!

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: APOEL 3-4 Dudelange

19/09/2019, group stage Matchday 1

Dudelange lost their element of surprise when the Luxembourgers gave AC Milan the fright of their lives in 2018/19, but this still caused a shock. They were 2-0 up until three goals in four minutes turned the tide in APOEL's favour. Dominik Stolz levelled, and if that didn't break the hosts' spirit, Danel Sinani's classy winner did. Breathless entertainment.

Must-see moment: Sinani's ice-cool finish for the winner, in off the post

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 3 highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC

24/10/2019, group stage Matchday 3

Arsenal were losing 2-1 when summer signing Nicolas Pepe came on in the 75th minute, a goal from Marcus Edwards, once of rivals Tottenham, having added insult to injury. Pepe levelled with a sublime free-kick and then, deep into added time, proved it was no fluke by doing it again!

Must-see moment: Pepe's second set piece, arcing the ball into the top corner

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: LASK 4-1 PSV

07/11/2019, group stage Matchday 4

Not the biggest comeback win of the season (that went to Ludogorets, who thumped CSKA Moskva 5-1) but perhaps the most impressive. Back in November LASK were keeping pace with Salzburg in Austria and they demonstrated why in a scintillating second-half fightback. PSV would not be their last Dutch victims.

Must-see moment: Brazilian Klauss' sinew-stretching far-post header to make it 3-1

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Malmö 4-3 Dynamo Kyiv

28/11/2019, group stage Matchday 5

The Swedish side struck inside 120 seconds; Dynamo Kyiv led at half-time; Malmö were ahead by the hour; the Ukrainian team, now down to ten men, made it 3-3; and so it remained until the 96th minute when veteran Markus Rosenberg popped up with a sensational clincher. Malmö ultimately won the group; Dynamo Kyiv bowed out.

Must-see moment: Rosenberg's expert volley, doused in wiliness, to win it

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Porto 3-2 Feyenoord

12/12/2019, group stage Matchday 6

All eventualities were possible in a tight Group G going into the final day. Cue caution? Not at all, not in Porto. Instead there were five goals in the opening 34 minutes. The hosts netted twice in the space of three minutes to take the initiative; two goals in four minutes took it back. Tiquinho Soares made it 3-2 and, despite a lot of Feyenoord pressure, that's how it remained.

Must-see moment: Jesús Corona half-tripping over the ball in the second half and hitting his own post

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Istanbul Başakşehir 4-1 Sporting CP

27/02/2020, round of 32 first leg

How do you top a 92nd-minute goal to force extra time? With a 119th-minute winner if you are Edin Višća. The diminutive forward's late spot kick the previous week looked like mere consolation, until Başakşehir battled back into contention and Višća did the rest. The Istanbul club, who went on to lift their first Turkish title, were only in the last 32 thanks to a 90th-minute winner against Mönchengladbach on Matchday 6.

Must-see moment: When Višća betrayed the ice in his veins with the coollest of penalties

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 Basel

11/08/2020, quarter-finals

The Ukrainian champions were irresistible in Gelsenkirchen, not so much dominating the stage as writing it, directing it and then playing all the lead roles. They even insisted on performing their own stunts. Goals from Júnior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick (pen) and Dodô earned an emphatic win. "We played fantastically" was the assessment of Shakhtar boss Luís Castro.

Must-see moment: Dodô's jet-heeled run and unerring low finish to make it four

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Inter 5-0 Shakhtar

17/08/2020, semi-finals

This wasn't so much the Nerazzurri flexing their muscles as stripping to their smalls, lathering on the oil and winning a bodybuilding contest. Two Lautaro Martínez goals dealt a mortal blow either side of Danilo D'Ambrosio's effort, before Romelu Lukaku finished Shakhtar off with two of his own, scoring in the UEFA Europa League for the tenth match running.

Must-see moment: Lukaku's second, showcasing his speed, strength and precision

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Sevilla 3-2 Inter

21/08/2020, final

Sevilla had never lost a final in this competition and Julen Lopetegui's men kept that incredible run going – despite falling behind to Romelu Lukaku's early penalty. Diego Carlos was the player guilty of conceding the foul, but the centre-back earned redemption in spectacular fashion with a deflected overhead kick that proved the last twist and turn in an engrossing decider.

Must-see moment: Diego Carlos's superb athleticism and technique to force the winner