Lukaku tops 2019/20 FedEx Performance Zone rankings

Romelu Lukaku has ended the season top of the FedEx Performance Zone rankings after managing seven goals and two assists in just six UEFA Europa League appearances.

Those goals and the strong end to the season in the UEFA Europa League helped Inter reach the final and allowed Lukaku to leapfrog Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes to take top spot of the FedEx Performance Zone rankings after a magnificent season.

Match-by-match breakdown

Log in for free to watch the highlights All of Inter's goals on their way to the final

R32 Ludogorets 0-2 Inter (20/02/2020) – 26 mins, ⚽, 1 assist ﻿

R32 Inter 2-1 Ludogorets (27/02/2020) – 62 mins, ⚽

R16 Inter 2-0 Getafe (08/05/2020) – 90 mins, ⚽

QF Inter 2-1 Leverkusen (10/08/2020) – 90 mins, ⚽

SF Inter 5-0 Shakhtar (17/08/2020) – 85 mins, ⚽⚽, 1 assist

F Inter 2-3 Sevilla (21/08/2020) – 90 mins, ⚽

Lukaku's 2019/20 Europa League stats

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Inter 5-0 Shakhtar

Minutes: 443

Goals: 7

> Open play: 5, Penalties: 2

> Left: 5, Right: 1, Header: 1

Assists: 2

Shots on target: 13

Shots off target: 3

Hit woodwork: 1

Record run

Lukaku picked up where he had left off in the competition having also scored in each of his previous five UEFA Europa League outings for Everton in 2014/15, eight goals and two assists in all. He bagged a new record in the process!



Scoring in most successive UEFA Cup/Europa League games

11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton/Inter)

8 Alan Shearer (Newcastle)

7 Hernán Crespo (Parma)

7 Darko Kovačević (Juventus)

Adding in Lukaku's 2019/20 stats, the Belgian has scored 15 goals and laid on four assists in his last 11 games in the UEFA Europa League.

First season at Inter

Lukaku ended 2019/20 with 34 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, a magical figure as it was also Ronaldo's return in his first campaign at the club in 1997/98. Having found the net in Inter's last two UEFA Champions League games before transferring to the UEFA Europa League, he scored in eight successive outings in UEFA competition.