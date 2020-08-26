UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season

Wednesday 26 August 2020

UEFA's Technical Observers select their 23-man squad from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League.

Sevilla's Jules Koundé, Lucas Ocampos and Luuk de Jong all helped Sevilla to glory
Goalkeepers

Samir Handanovič (Inter)
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen)

Defenders

Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla)
Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
Stefan de Vrij (Inter)
Conor Coady (Wolves)
Jules Koundé (Sevilla)
Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Éver Banega (Sevilla)
Kai Havertz (Leverkusen)
Fred (Manchester United)
Taison (Shakhtar)
Nicolò Barella (Inter)
Marcelo Brozović (Inter)
Fabian Frei (Basel)

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
Lautaro Martínez (Inter)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)
Munir (Sevilla)
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)

