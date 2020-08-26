UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season
Wednesday 26 August 2020
UEFA's Technical Observers select their 23-man squad from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League.
Goalkeepers
Samir Handanovič (Inter)
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen)
Defenders
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla)
Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
Stefan de Vrij (Inter)
Conor Coady (Wolves)
Jules Koundé (Sevilla)
Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)
Midfielders
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Éver Banega (Sevilla)
Kai Havertz (Leverkusen)
Fred (Manchester United)
Taison (Shakhtar)
Nicolò Barella (Inter)
Marcelo Brozović (Inter)
Fabian Frei (Basel)
Forwards
Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
Lautaro Martínez (Inter)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)
Munir (Sevilla)
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)