Top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

The best ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League campaign have been revealed.



1 Claudiu Keșerü (Ludogorets 5-1 CSKA) – Matchday 1, 19/09/19

2 Ruben Neves (Wolves 4-0 Espanyol) – round of 32 first leg, 20/02/20

3 Odion Ighalo (LASK 0-5 Manchester United) – round of 16 first leg, 12/03/20

4 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liège) – Matchday 2, 03/10/19

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos) – round of 32 second leg, 27/02/20

6 Romelu Lukaku (Inter 5-0 Shakhtar) – semi-final, 17/08/20

7 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United 4-0 Partizan) – Matchday 4, 07/11/19

8 Manuel Fernandes (Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor) – Matchday 4, 07/11/19

9 Galeno (Braga 2-2 Slovan Bratislava) – Matchday 2, 03/10/19

10 Wahbi Khazri (Gent 3-2 St-Étienne) – Matchday 1, 19/09/19