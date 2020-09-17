Europa League Player of the Season contenders: Banega, Bruno Fernandes, Lukaku
Thursday 17 September 2020
The three-man shortlist for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award has been announced.
Éver Banega, Bruno Fernandes and Romelu Lukaku have been shortlisted for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.Champions League positional nominations
Banega was the puppet-master behind Sevilla's success in Germany, Bruno Fenandes was the competition's eight-goal top scorer while Lukaku struck in all six of Inter's games after entering for the knockout stages.
The winner of the award will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony on 2 October.
Éver Banega (Sevilla)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 429
Goals: 0
Assists: 4
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
Appearances: 10
Minutes: 811
Goals: 8
Assists: 4
Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 443
Goals: 7
Assists: 2
Player rankings (4 to 10)
4 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) – 64 points
5 Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – 59 points
6 Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) – 39 points
7 Kai Havertz (Leverkusen) – 17 points
8 Diego Carlos (Sevilla) – 9 points
9 Adama Traoré (Wolves) – 8 points
10 Jules Koundé (Sevilla) – 7 points
How the players were shortlisted
The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.
Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
Previous winners
2018/19: Eden Hazard
2017/18: Antoine Griezmann
2016/17: Paul Pogba