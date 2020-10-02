Europa League group stage draw made

Friday 2 October 2020

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has taken place in Nyon.

Groups G to L are displayed after the draw
The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been made in Nyon, with Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Celtic and Benfica among the teams learning their fate.

Draw reaction and re-run

2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia
Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk
Group C: Leverkusen, Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice
Group D: Benfica, Standard Liège, Rangers, Lech Poznań
Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia
Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka
Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk
Group H: Celtic, Sparta Praha, AC Milan, LOSC Lille
Group I: Villarreal, Qarabağ, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor
Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp
Group K: CSKA Moskva, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg
Group L: Gent, Crvena zvezda, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

Lukaku wins best player award

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Road to Gdańsk

Group stage
Matchday 1: 22 October
Matchday 2: 29 October
Matchday 3: 5 November
Matchday 4: 26 November
Matchday 5: 3 December
Matchday 6: 10 December

The distinctive Gdańsk Stadium will host the 2021 final
Round of 32
Draw: 14 December
First legs: 18 February
Second legs: 25 February

Round of 16
Draw: 26 February
First legs: 11 March
Second legs: 18 March

Quarter-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 8 April
Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals
Draw: 19 March
First legs: 29 April
Second legs: 6 May

Final
﻿Gdańsk Stadium, Poland: 26 May

