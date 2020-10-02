Europa League group stage draw made

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been made in Nyon, with Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Celtic and Benfica among the teams learning their fate.

2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Leverkusen, Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liège, Rangers, Lech Poznań

Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Praha, AC Milan, LOSC Lille

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabağ, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moskva, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent, Crvena zvezda, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Road to Gdańsk

Group stage

Matchday 1: 22 October

Matchday 2: 29 October

Matchday 3: 5 November

Matchday 4: 26 November

Matchday 5: 3 December

Matchday 6: 10 December

The distinctive Gdańsk Stadium will host the 2021 final Getty Images

Round of 32

Draw: 14 December

First legs: 18 February

Second legs: 25 February

Round of 16

Draw: 26 February

First legs: 11 March

Second legs: 18 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

﻿Gdańsk Stadium, Poland: 26 May

