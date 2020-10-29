Nothing is Written: Roofe's wonder goal sets standard for bold new campaign

Last week's 49.9-metre strike by Rangers' Kemar Roofe has set the benchmark for UEFA's new campaign celebrating the unscripted, unpredictable excitement that can only come from the UEFA Europa League.

The forward's long-range goal for the Glasgow giants in a 2-0 win against Standard Liège was described by manager Steven Gerrard as "genius" and "probably the best goal I've ever seen live".

It was also the perfect accompaniment to the launch of Nothing Is Written, a new promotional campaign showcasing the inspirational success stories across the competition.

Rangers host Polish side Lech Poznań in Glasgow tonight and another victory will put them on strong footing in Group D as they aim to reach the knockout stage in back-to-back seasons and add to their illustrious European football pedigree.

Nothing is Written is a celebration of the unpredictability of the UEFA Europa League and will bring to life the attitude and aspirations of an eclectic mix of clubs – from AEK Athens to Zorya Luhansk. The campaign will run for the duration of the season, and will be activated across UEFA channels and platforms.

The campaign will tell the unwritten stories of the players, fans and clubs across Europe in this season's UEFA Europa League.

It was therefore fitting that Granada marked their debut in the competition with an impressive 2-1 win against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands last week as they continue their meteoric rise under the stewardship of Spain's youngest top-flight manager, the 39-year-old Diego Martínez.

The Spanish side confounded all the odds in their first season back in the Liga last season, beating Barcelona and topping the league at one stage before finishing in one of the prized European spots. Granada have captured the imagination of Spanish football and Martínez's team will have the eyes of Europe on them as they bid to write a fresh chapter in their compelling story with success in the UEFA Europa League.

"I don't think even the most optimistic Granada fan could have imagined this," explained Martínez. "After 90 years of the club's history, it's amazing to be able to experience this, but, above all, it's for the Granada fans. They've been through a lot, they've had a lot of heartache, and I remember, at the press conference for the match against Malmö, I was asked a question and it brought home the reality of it all and the history of this club. Fifteen years ago, we were in the Spanish third division.

"As professionals, it's what we all want, isn't it? To compete in Europe. Well, I don't think I could have imagined it, no. That's the best sign of growth: that a team like ours could now be competing in the Europa League, a humble club like ours."

Despite being the Liga's youngest manager, Martínez has been coaching for almost 20 years after ending his professional career at just 19. His experience as assistant to Unai Emery at Sevilla, culminating in the 2014 UEFA Europa League final victory against Benfica on penalties, will stand him in good stead for the challenges ahead.

"As assistant coach to Unai Emery, I was able to experience winning the Europa League in perhaps one of the most exciting and intense journeys that a Europa League champion can have," he recalled.

"We weren't the favourites. We played 17 matches. At that time, I think we were the first team to win it having gone through the qualifiers. And that final, well, it was kind of like the Europa League of overcoming things. We won on penalties against a really strong team in Benfica. I remember having immense feelings of happiness, because it was a team that had come out of nowhere to beat their opponents."