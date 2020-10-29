2020/21 Europa League top scorers: Alcácer and Liendl out in front

Villarreal forward Paco Alcácer and Wolfsberg midfielder Michael Liendl are setting the early pace in the UEFA Europa League goal stakes after both scored for the second game running on Matchday 2.

Alcácer struck twice as a 70th-minute substitute last week and he managed to better that in a 3-1 victory at Qarabağ, coming off the bench with 16 minutes left to put his team ahead and then bury an added-time penalty.

The Spaniard has racked up his four goals in just 36 minutes, compared to 180 minutes for Liendl, who took his own tally to four with a hat-trick in Wolfsberg's 4-1 win at Feyenoord.

2020/21 Europa League top scorers

4 Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

4 Michael Liendl (Wolfsberg)

3 Elvis Manu (Ludogorets)

3 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)

3 Munas Dabbur (Hoffenheim)

3 Pizzi (Benfica)

3 Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic)

3 Darwin Nuñez (Benfica)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.



Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9