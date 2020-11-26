Europa League round-up: Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Leicester and Roma into round of 32

Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Leicester – in particularly dramatic fashion – and Roma are the first four teams through to the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Arsenal were comfortable victors against Molde Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal reached the knockout stage by maintaining their perfect Group B record, Nicolas Pépé scoring shortly after half-time with a classy close-range finish. Reiss Nelson tapped in Joe Willock's cross for the second before substitute Folarin Balogun registered his first goal for the club.

Quote: "There were a lot of positives. We looked a threat all the time but there were some issues there to be resolved. We played a lot of young players but I was really pleased with the performance and the personality that they showed on the pitch." Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach

03/12: Arsenal vs Rapid Wien

Harry Winks became the latest player – the third in four weeks, no less – to score from near the halfway line as Spurs racked up their third win of the campaign to stay level on points with Group J leaders Royal Antwerp. Carlos Vinícius had scored both first-half goals for the Premier League leaders – his first for the club – before teeing up fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura for the fourth. Spurs have won five games in a row in all competitions for the first time since October/November 2018. ﻿

Key stat: ﻿Dane Scarlett, aged 16 years and 247 days, came on to become the youngest player in Spurs' history.

03/12: LASK vs Tottenham

Lukáš Juliš scored twice for Sparta against Celtic AFP via Getty Images

Celtic are out of the competition after a second successive 4-1 defeat by Sparta. Odsonne Édouard gave Neil Lennon's visitors the lead in the Czech capital, but Dávid Hancko and Lukáš Juliš struck to put the hosts ahead before half-time. Juliš added a second – his fifth in two games against Celtic – before Srdjan Plavšić iced the cake in added time.

Key stat: Celtic have won only two ﻿– and lost four – of their last nine games in all competitions.

03/12: AC Milan vs Celtic

Just as they did in Lisbon three weeks ago, Rangers gave up a two-goal lead in the closing stages to draw with Benfica. Scott Arfield's early opener was added to in style by Kemar Roofe from outside the penalty area, but James Tavernier's own goal gave the visitors hope before Pizzi's neat effort salvaged a point for the visitors.

Key stat: On Matchday 3, Benfica scored two goals in the final 14 minutes to rescue a draw; on Thursday, their comeback started just one minute later.

03/12: Rangers vs Standard

Brendan Rodgers' side came from behind three times to draw and reach the round of 32. Al Musrati and Harvey Barnes traded goals in the first nine minutes and although Paulinho had Braga ahead at the break, Luke Thomas became Leicester's youngest European scorer to make it 2-2. Fransérgio looked to have won it in added time, but Jamie Vardy's 95th-minute strike sent Leicester through with two games to spare.

Key stat: Vardy is now level with Riyad Mahrez on four goals as Leicester's record European goalscorer.

03/12: Zorya vs Leicester

Best of the rest

Hoffenheim qualified with victory at Slovan Liberec AFP via Getty Images

• Late goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Andrej Kramarić were enough for Hoffenheim to beat Slovan Liberec and reach the round of 32.

• Roma are also through to the knockout stage after a 2-0 victory away to CFR Cluj.



• LOSC Lille held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw to stay top of Group H ahead of their meeting with third-placed Sparta Praha next week.

All tonight's results

Group A: CSKA Sofia 0-1 Young Boys, ﻿CRF Cluj 0-2 Roma

Group B: Molde 0-3 Arsenal, Dundalk 1-3 Rapid Wien

Group C: Leverkusen 4-1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice 1-3 Slavia Praha

Group D: Standard Liège 2-1 Lech Poznań, Rangers 2-2 Benfica

Group E: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 PAOK, Granada 2-1 Omonoia

Group F: Napoli 2-0 Rijeka, AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Real Sociedad

Group G: Braga 3-3 Leicester, AEK Athens 0-3 Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Sparta Praha 4-1 Celtic, LOSC Lille 1-1 AC Milan

Group I: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-1 Villarreal, Qarabağ 2-3 Sivasspor

Group J: LASK 0-2 Royal Antwerp, Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets

Group K: CSKA Moskva 0-0 Feyenoord, Wolfsberg 0-3 Dinamo Zagreb

Group L: Gent 0-2 Crvena zvezda, S﻿lovan Liberec 0-2 Hoffenheim