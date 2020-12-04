Who is still in the Europa League? Meet the last 32

Who's through to the round of 32?

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Rankings, pedigree, how they qualified

AC Milan (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 57

Group H

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Antwerp (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 124

Group J

Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 23

Group D

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

Braga (POR)

UEFA ranking: 45

Group G

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA ranking: 50

Group L runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

UEFA ranking: 39

Group K winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Granada (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 81

Group E

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Hoffenheim (GER)

UEFA ranking: 68

Group L winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Krasnodar (RUS)

UEFA ranking: 43

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

Leicester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 51

Group G

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 24

Group C

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 101

Group H

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA ranking: 58

Group E

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 61

Group D

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 17

Group A winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 40

Group C

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Tottenham (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 12

Group J

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 32

Group I winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)