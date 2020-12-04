Who is still in the Europa League? Meet the last 32
Friday 4 December 2020
The line-up for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage is shaping up – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Who's through to the round of 32?
AC Milan (ITA)
Antwerp (BEL)
Arsenal (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Braga (POR)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Granada (ESP)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Krasnodar (RUS)*
Leicester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Rangers (SCO)
Roma (ITA)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Tottenham (ENG)
Villarreal (ESP)
*Transfer from UEFA Champions League
Rankings, pedigree, how they qualified
AC Milan (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 57
Group H
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)
Antwerp (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 124
Group J
Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 11
Group B winners
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)
Benfica (POR)
UEFA ranking: 23
Group D
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)
Braga (POR)
UEFA ranking: 45
Group G
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 50
Group L runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
UEFA ranking: 39
Group K winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)
Granada (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 81
Group E
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut
Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA ranking: 68
Group L winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)
Krasnodar (RUS)
UEFA ranking: 43
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)
Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 51
Group G
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 24
Group C
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 101
Group H
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA ranking: 58
Group E
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 61
Group D
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 17
Group A winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 40
Group C
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)
Tottenham (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 12
Group J
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 32
Group I winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)