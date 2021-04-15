UEFA Europa League semi-final ties set

Semi-final line-up

First legs (29 April)

Manchester United vs Roma

Villarreal vs Arsenal



Second legs (6 May)

Roma vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Villarreal

Watch every Rashford Europa League goal

UEFA ranking: 8

Transferred from UEFA Champions League, 4-0 Real Sociedad (R32), 2-1 AC Milan (R16), 4-0 Granada (QF)

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Why this is their year

Last season’s semi-final defeat to Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United paid a heavy price for their profligacy that night but are determined not to make the same mistakes this time around.

Tactics

Solskjær normally sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has been known to deploy a 3-4-1-2 system, and has even experimented with a 4-4-2 diamond.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

With nearly 40 goals or assists in all competitions this season, Bruno Fernandes remains the beating heart of this Red Devils team.

Pedro on Roma win in Amsterdam

UEFA ranking: 15

Group A winners, 5-1 Braga (R32), 5-1 Shakhtar (R16), 3-2 Ajax (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Why this is their year

Roma had been cruising before being made to battle against Ajax before making it through anyway. They have the perfect mix of qualities, and in Europe they have shown they can go all the way.

Tactics

Roma play a 3-4-2-1, utilising a midfielder – Bryan Cristante – in the centre of the back three to dictate play from deep, two very attacking wing-backs and two creative playmakers in the hole behind a lone striker.

Key player: Jordan Veretout

Roma's system might fall apart without Veretout, the keystone in the middle. A complete box-to-box midfielder, the Frenchman mops up at the back and gets in on the action further forward, too – he is into double figures this season.﻿

Villarreal vs Arsenal



Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 25

Group I winners, 4-1 Salzburg (R32), 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv (R16), 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (QF)

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Why this is their year

Unai Emery has won this competition three times and is working for a club who are now in their fourth semi-final. Villarreal want this trophy and qualification for the UEFA Champions League equally badly.

Tactics

Emery can adapt to circumstances and opportunities, but this season, the Yellow Submarine have largely lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, which he can switch to a 4-5-1 when he has to.

Key player: Gerard Moreno

Spanish international Moreno is a real nuisance for defenders and his eye for goal makes him a player everyone should be wary of.

Watch superb Lacazette strike for Arsenal

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners, 4-3 Benfica (R32), 3-2 Olympiacos (R16), 5-1 Slavia Praha (QF)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Why this is their year

The Gunners will want to make up for a below-par Premier League campaign by enjoying success in Europe. They certainly still have their deficiencies, but a free-flowing, attacking style means they always look to have goals in them.

Tactics

Arsenal's preferred approach in this competition has been to get the ball into wide areas and get crosses into the penalty area; overlapping full-backs help to provide the width. They build well from the back with patience.

Key player: Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has found form in recent weeks, providing goals – including two in the quarter-final second leg at Slavia – as well as an invaluable all-round contribution; he drops deep to collect the ball and helps to link play.