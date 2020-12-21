UEFA Europa League: 2020/21 group stage in numbers

0 On Matchday 2 against Arsenal, Dundalk became the first side to avoid committing a single foul in a match since the UEFA Europa League began in the 2009/10 season.

1 Dinamo Zagreb equalled the record of Standard Liège (2011/12) and Salzburg (2017/18) for the fewest goals conceded in a group stage when they shipped just one in Group K.

3 LOSC Lille's Yusuf Yazıcı became the first player in the history of UEFA club competition to score two away hat-tricks in a single season, hitting trebles against Sparta Praha and AC Milan.

Highlights: Milan 0-3 LOSC Lille

4 Benfica's 4-2 win at Lech on Matchday 1 was only the second time in their last 115 European away games that the Portuguese club have scored four goals or more.

4 Nice's Amine Gouiri became the third French player to score in each of his first four starts in European competition in the 21st century, after Georges-Kévin Nkoudou for Marseille in 2015 and Monaco's Kylian Mbappé in 2017.

8 Two matches this season equalled the UEFA Europa League group stage record of eight goals in a game – Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020) and Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020).

9 Arsenal became the ninth team to take the maximum 18 points in the group stage after Salzburg (three times), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19).

9 LASK became the ninth team to earn ten points in the group stage but fail to progress after Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19) and Standard Liège (2018/19).

18 Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur took his tally of group stage goals to 18 in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League – equalling the record of Aritz Aduriz.

21 Leverkusen scored 21 goals in the group stage – three more than any previous German side had managed in that phase of the competition and only one shy of the UEFA Europa League group stage record set by Napoli (22 in 2015/16).

Highlights: Leverkusen 6-2 Nice

22 Following their six group victories, Arsenal have now scored in each of their last 22 UEFA Europa League games.

25 Benfica did not lose any of their three home games in the group stage, extending their unbeaten record to all 25 of their home matches in the UEFA Europa League (group stage to final).

27 Granada became the 27th different Spanish side to play in either the European Cup/UEFA Champions League or UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

56 Kemar Roofe's goal for Rangers against Standard Liège on Matchday 1 was scored from a distance of 50 metres, the furthest ever for a goal scored in the UEFA Europa League. However, this was surpassed by Jordi Gómez of Omonoia (56 metres) against PSV just a week later.

57 On Matchday 4 against PAOK, PSV won a European game despite conceding the first two goals for the first time in 57 years and only the second time in their history – the other was against Esbjerg in 1963.

59 Leicester's 4-0 win against Braga on Matchday 3 was the first time they had scored four goals in a UEFA club competition game since their first ever match in Europe 59 years ago, when they won 4-1 against Glenavon in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1961.

82 Following their 4-0 win against Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Matchday 3, Villarreal have scored twice or more in 82 European matches (including qualifying and the UEFA Intertoto Cup). They have only lost one of those games (2-3 vs Zürich in November 2014).

93 Matchday 3 spawned a record 93 goals – 12 more than any other matchday in the history of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Highlights: Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham

106 Villarreal set new records for the most group stage points (106) in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and the most group stage goals (88) in the UEFA Europa League era. They also matched Sevilla's landmark (42) for most victories in the UEFA Europa League on Matchday 5.

200 On Matchday 3 at Ludogorets, Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham, making him the third player to reach that milestone for the club. The strike was also his 100th away from home for Spurs in his 300th appearance for the club in all competitions.