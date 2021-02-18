Europa League round-up: United, Spurs and Rangers clinch vital away wins

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers will fancy their chances of progressing to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 after all three secured first-leg wins away from home, while Arsenal and Leicester both drew on foreign soil.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Bruno Fernandes on United's 'perfect night'

Bruno Fernandes struck twice as a ruthless United recorded a comfortable victory in Turin. The Portugal midfielder shrewdly anticipated a collision to steer home United's first inside 27 minutes, before pouncing again after the break. Marcus Rashford then latched onto Fred's superb through ball for the third, with Daniel James capping the win on 90 minutes.

Key stat: Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more Europa League goals (24) than any other player since his competition debut in 2018.

Second leg: Thursday 25 February, 21:00 CET

Bukayo Saka celebrates his equaliser for Arsenal Getty Images

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes mean it is all square between these sides at the halfway stage. Pizzi opened the scoring with a penalty following Emile Smith Rowe's handball, but Bukayo Saka tapped in Cédric's cross shortly after to salvage a draw for the Gunners in Rome.

Key stat: Pizzi struck his seventh goal in this season's Europa League – making him the outright top scorer in the competition.

Second leg: Thursday 25 February, 18:55 CET

Bale reaction to Spurs win

A first-half surge put Tottenham firmly in the driving seat in this tie, with Heung-Min Son stooping to head in Gareth Bale's cross before the Welshman doubled the lead and Lucas Moura made it 3-0. Michael Liendl reduced the arrears from the penalty spot, but Carlos Vinícius had the final say late on.

Key stat: The win brought Spurs their first away success in a knockout game in this competition since 2008.

Second leg: Wednesday 24 February, 18:00 CET

Gerrard delight after late Rangers win

Borna Barišić's added-time penalty made the difference in a spectacular encounter. Joe Aribo had earlier put Rangers ahead, only for Felipe Avenatti's header and Lior Refaelov's penalty to turn the tables. Barišić's first spot kick restored parity before Martin Hongla and Ryan Kent exchanged goals, with Antwerp's Abdoulaye Seck later sent off.

Key stat: Antwerp had conceded a total of two goals in their previous three home Europa League matches this season.

Second leg: Thursday 25 February, 18:55 CET

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-0 Leicester

Both teams will be hoping to show more ruthlessness in England next Thursday after an entertaining and often end-to-end contest failed to yield a goal. Nicolae Stanciu went closest for either side, forcing Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to tip his powerful long-range shot over the crossbar.

Key stat: Slavia have won just one of their last 12 games against English opposition in UEFA club competition.

Second leg: Thursday 25 February, 21:00 CET

Best of the rest

Jordan Siebatcheu hit the winner for Young Boys AFP via Getty Images

• Young Boys edged an action-packed seven-goal thriller at home to Leverkusen despite letting slip a 3-0 lead in the second half, Theoson Siebatcheu delivering the decisive blow with a minute remaining.

• The appropriately named Milan Pavkov had an eventful night for Crvena zvezda against AC Milan, first scoring an own goal before snatching redemption with a 93rd-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

• European debutants Granada have the advantage in their tie against former European champions Napoli after triumphing 2-0 in Spain, Yangel Herrera and Kenedy registering in the first half.

Tonight's other results

Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Club Brugge

Crvena zvezda 2-2 AC Milan

Braga 0-2 Roma

Krasnodar 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys 4-3 Leverkusen

Olympiacos 4-2 PSV Eindhoven

Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal

Molde 3-3 Hoffenheim

Granada 2-0 Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-2 Shakhtar

LOSC Lille 1-2 Ajax