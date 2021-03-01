Legs reversed for Tottenham-Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie

UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first and second leg ties involving GNK Dinamo and Tottenham Hotspur have been reversed in accordance with Article 21 of the UEFA Europa League regulations for the 2020/21 season, and the principles approved by the Club Competitions Committee. The matches will take place in London and Zagreb respectively.

The fixtures will now take place as follows:

• First leg – Tottenham Hotspur vs GNK Dinamo; Thursday, 11 March 2021 (21.00CET), London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• Second leg – GNK Dinamo vs Tottenham Hotspur, Thursday, 18 March 2021 (18.55CET), Zagreb, Stadium Maksimir

UEFA would like to thank both GNK Dinamo and Tottenham Hotspur for their close cooperation regarding this matter.