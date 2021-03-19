Europa League quarter-final draw: Arsenal vs Slavia, Granada vs United

Europa League quarter-final draw

Granada (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)﻿

Arsenal (ENG) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Ajax (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Villarreal (ESP)

Europa League semi-final draw

1. Granada (ESP) / Manchester United (ENG)﻿ vs Ajax (NED) / Roma (ITA)

2. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Villarreal (ESP) vs Arsenal (ENG) / Slavia Praha (CZE)



When are the games?

The quarter-final first legs will take place on Thursday 8 April, with the returns seven days later. The semi-final ties are scheduled for 29 April and 6 May.



What if the scores are level?

If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How the draw worked

It was a straight draw, with all the teams in the same pot and with no seeding or country protection.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winner of semi-final 2 will be considered the home team for this season's final, which is being staged at the Gdańsk Arena, Poland, on Wednesday 26 May.

How does the rest of the season look?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Gdańsk Arena, Poland: 26 May