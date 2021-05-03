All you need to know: 2021 Europa League final

Who will contest the final?

Arsenal or Villarreal will face Roma or Manchester United in the final, the 50th in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history and the 12th since the competition was rebranded from the UEFA Cup.

When does it take place?

The game will be played on Wednesday 26 May, kicking off at 21:00CET. For the third time, the final will take place just a few days before the UEFA Champions League final, ensuring it comes after the end of the domestic season. UEFA EURO 2020 begins on 11 June.

Where is it being played?

Inside the Gdańsk Stadium UEFA via Getty Images

The distinctive Gdańsk Stadium, setting for four games at UEFA EURO 2012, will host the 2021 UEFA Europa League final. The stadium was originally intended as host venue for the 2020 decider, until the COVID-19 outbreak caused the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition to be staged in Germany.

Are supporters allowed?

The Polish authorities have confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 25% of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators will be permitted. Ticket sales will run exclusively on UEFA.com until 14.00 CET on Friday 7 May 2021.

Who's the final referee?

The refereeing team in Gdańsk will be appointed before the final.

What does the winner get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest of all UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it comes without handles. There are 40 medals for players and staff. Then there is the not-insignificant matter of a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

How can I watch the final?

The full list of global UEFA Europa League broadcast partners is available here.

Is there VAR?

VAR explained

Yes! The video assistant referee (VAR) system has been used throughout the knockout phase and is scheduled to be rolled out to the group stage next season. Five substitutions are allowed, with a sixth permitted for each side if the final goes to extra time. The matchday squad consists of 23 players.

Who are the 'home' team?

The winners of the Arsenal/Villarreal semi-final are the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes in March. Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then the club designated as the away team (i.e. Roma or Manchester United) must use an alternative kit.