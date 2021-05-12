Europa League: are these the best games of the 2020/21 season?

The UEFA Europa League cannot match the universal appeal of the UEFA Champions League, but when it comes to drama and superb entertainment, the competition punches well above its weight.

Can this season's final shunt any of these superb matches out of our top ten of 2020/21? Vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article.

Highlights: Manchester United 6-2 Roma

Manchester United 6-2 Roma

29/04/2021, semi-final first leg

Bruno Fernandes gave United an early lead, but they went into the break 2-1 behind, ex-Manchester City man Edin Džeko putting the visitors ahead. However, the hosts' second-half onslaught was something to witness, two Edinson Cavani strikes sparking a thumping win at Old Trafford.

Must-see moment: Cavani's stylish shot into the top corner to make it 2-2.

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET)

Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (aet, agg: 3-2)

18/03/2021, round of 16 second leg

José Mourinho went to the Dinamo dressing room to congratulate the side who eliminated his Spurs team, Mislav Oršić's hat-trick overturning a 2-0 deficit. Home boss Damir Krznar said: "This was a wonderful game – one you like to dream about, but you don't dare to."

Must-see moment: Oršić's opener or Dominik Livaković's extra-time save from Harry Kane.

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Benfica

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (agg: 4-3)

25/02/2021, round of 32 second leg

Having gone 2-1 up on the night, the Eagles had one foot in the round of 16, but goals from Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saved the Gunners. "Football can be very cruel," said Benfica's Adel Taarabt. "And today football was cruel to us."

Must-see moment: Diogo Gonçalves's piledriver free-kick for the visitors' first.

Highlights: Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha

Leicester 0-2 Slavia Praha (agg: 0-2)

25/02/2021, round of 32 second leg

The Foxes were a little off colour, and the Czech champions – on course for the quarter-finals – took full advantage. "Our qualification is a sporting miracle," said Slavia boss Jindřich Trpišovský. "For us it is the same as when Leicester won Premier League."

Must-see moment: Abdallah Sima's fine low drive to double the visitors' lead.

Highlights: PSV 2-1 Olympiacos

PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Olympiacos (agg: 4-5)

25/02/2021, round of 32 second leg

PSV had overturned their 4-2 first-leg deficit by half-time in the second leg, Eran Zahavi's superbly-struck free-kick putting the hosts ahead on away goals. Olympiacos went for broke, and hit the post twice before Ahmed Hassan scrambled in their tie-winner at the last.

Must-see moment: Ahmed Hassan's twirly-fingers celebration after his winner.

Highlights: Young Boys 4-3 Leverkusen

Young Boys 4-3 Leverkusen

18/02/2020, round of 32 first leg

"It’s a crazy game but it's a big victory," said YB boss Gerardo Soane after the Swiss side secured a shock win against the team from the 'Big Canton'. The home side went 3-0 up, but saw that lead vanish in the second half before Jordan Siebatchau won it at the last.

Must-see moment: Meschack Elia's composed finish to make it 3-0 to YB.

Highlights: Rangers 2-2 Benfica

Rangers 2-2 Benfica

26/11/2020, group stage Matchday 4

The sides' first meeting ended in a 3-3 draw, ten-man Benfica levelling late in Lisbon, and they pulled off a similarly dramatic escape act in the return fixture, a James Tavernier own goal and Pizzi’s late finish bringing them back from 2-0 down.

Must-see moment: Kemar Roofe’s screamer for Rangers' second.

Highlights: Milan 0-3 LOSC

AC Milan 0-3 LOSC Lille

05/11/2020, group stage Matchday 3

Zlatan Ibrahimović brought star quality to AC Milan, but he was comprehensively upstaged at San Siro, Yusuf Yazıcı's second treble of the group stage ending 24-game unbeaten run for the hosts. L'Équipe credited LOSC with saving "the honour of French football".

Must-see moment: The first-time finish that completed Yusuf Yazıcı's hat-trick.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 4-1 Celtic

Celtic 1-4 Sparta Praha

05/11/2020, group stage Matchday 3

Sparta compared their section to a UEFA Champions League group; they finished below AC Milan and LOSC, but managed to beat Celtic 4-1 away and at home, Lukáš Juliš’s treble key to a sensational result in Glasgow. “Nobody expected this win and this scoreline," said captain David Pavelka.

Must-see moment: The drag-back that bought Juliš space to score his second.

Highlights: Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor

Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor

22/10/2020, group stage Matchday 1

In one of two eight-goal thrillers on the opening night (along with Leverkusen 6-2 Nice), Unai Emery's side were pegged back from 2-0 and then 3-2 before substitute Paco Alcácer struck twice in the space of five minutes to finally finish Sivasspor off.

Must-see moment: Max Gradel's free-kick to make it 3-3.