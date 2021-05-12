Clément Turpin to referee UEFA Europa League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Frenchman Clément Turpin will referee the 2021 UEFA Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United, to be played at Gdańsk Stadium, Poland on Wednesday 26 May at 21:00 CET.

Turpin has been an international referee since 2010. This season, the 38-year-old has officiated at seven UEFA Champions League matches, as well as the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second-leg match between PSV Eindhoven and Olympiacos. Turpin will be involved in a major UEFA club competition final for the second time, having been fourth official for the 2018 UEFA Champions League decider between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kyiv, Ukraine. He is also part of the group of referees selected for UEFA EURO 2020.

At this year's UEFA Europa League final, Turpin will be assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore. The fourth official, Slavko Vinčić, is from Slovenia. The video assistant referee role has been assigned to François Letexier (France), who will be aided by countrymen Jérôme Brisard and Benjamin Pages. Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands) completes the VAR line-up.

2021 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Assistants: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (both France)

Fourth Official: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

VAR: François Letexier (France)

VAR Assistants: Jérôme Brisard, Benjamin Pages (both France), Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)