UEFA Europa League: 2020/21 season in numbers

0 On Matchday 2 against Arsenal, Dundalk became the first side to avoid committing a single foul in a match since the UEFA Europa League began in the 2009/10 season.

1 Dinamo Zagreb equalled the record of Standard Liège (2011/12) and Salzburg (2017/18) for the fewest goals conceded in a group stage when they shipped just one in Group K.

3 LOSC Lille's Yusuf Yazıcı became the first player in the history of UEFA club competition to score two away hat-tricks in a single season, hitting trebles at Sparta Praha and AC Milan.

3 Roma became the first team to make three substitutions in the first half of a UEFA Europa League match in the semi-final first leg against Manchester United.

4 Nice's Amine Gouiri became the third French player to score in each of his first four starts in European competition in the 21st century, after Georges-Kévin Nkoudou for Marseille in 2015 and Monaco's Kylian Mbappé in 2017.

4 Villarreal had lost their four previous major European semi-finals – three in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and one in the UEFA Champions League – while Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been defeated in four semi-finals in all competitions before both broke their ducks in this season's UEFA Europa League last four.

5 Unai Emery is the first manager to reach five finals in a single UEFA club competition – Sir Alex Ferguson, Carlo Ancelotti, Marcello Lippi and Miguel Muñoz all reached four European Cup finals.

8 Three matches this season equalled the UEFA Europa League record of eight goals in a game – Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020), Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020) and Manchester United 6-2 Roma (29/04/2021).

9 Arsenal became the ninth team to take the maximum 18 points in the group stage after Salzburg (three times), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar (2016/17) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19).

9 Ajax set a new record this season by appearing in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 for a ninth time.

13 The 13 goals scored in the tie between Manchester United and Roma was the highest in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League semi-final history, surpassing the 11 between Porto and Villarreal in 2011. United are also only the second side in the competition's history to score eight goals across both legs of a semi-final after Alavés beat Kaiserslautern 9-2 on aggregate in 2000/01.

13 José Mourinho had won each of his last 13 knockout ties in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (including finals) and had not lost an away knockout match in the competition since December 2002 before his Tottenham side were eliminated with a 3-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16.

14 Rangers' 9-5 aggregate win against Royal Antwerp in the round of 32 was the highest-scoring two-legged tie in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since Helsingborgs versus Heerenveen (agg: 8-6) in the 2007/08 first round. In those meetings, Rangers also became the first side ever to score four penalties in a European tie, with the five spot kicks converted by both sides in the two legs also a record (excluding qualifiers).

15 More Roma players have scored in the UEFA Europa League this season than any other side, with 15 of the Giallorossi's men on target.

18 Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur took his tally of group stage goals to 18 in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League – equalling the record of Aritz Aduriz.

21 Leverkusen scored 21 goals in the group stage – three more than any previous German side had managed in that phase of the competition and only one shy of the UEFA Europa League group stage record of 22 set by Napoli in 2015/16.

22 Molde became the first Norwegian club to reach the last 16 of a European competition since Vålerenga made the quarter-finals of the 1998/99 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup – 22 years ago.

24 Villarreal have equalled Sevilla's record by winning 24 matches in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League. They will set a new landmark if they win the final.

26 Benfica did not lose any of their four home games in the competition this season (including the one they played in Rome), extending their unbeaten record to all 26 of their home matches in the UEFA Europa League (group stage to final).

27 Granada became the 27th different Spanish side to play in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League/UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and the seventh to reach the quarter-finals in their first season in this competition since 2009, along with Atlético, Valencia, Villarreal, Sevilla, Athletic and Celta Vigo.

29 In the round of 32 second leg against Braga, Edin Džeko scored his 29th goal for Roma in European competition (excluding qualifying) – overtaking the previous club record set by Francesco Totti.

42 Benfica set two records this season, having now played 42 matches and scored 71 goals in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.

56 Kemar Roofe's goal for Rangers against Standard Liège on Matchday 1 was scored from a distance of 50 metres, the furthest ever for a goal scored in the UEFA Europa League. However, this was surpassed by Jordi Gómez of Omonoia (56 metres) against PSV just a week later.

57 On Matchday 4 against PAOK, PSV won a European game despite conceding the first two goals for the first time in 57 years and only the second time in their history – the other was against Esbjerg in 1963.

59 Leicester's 4-0 win against Braga on Matchday 3 was the first time they had scored four goals in a UEFA club competition game since their first ever match in Europe 59 years ago, when they won 4-1 against Glenavon in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1961.

61 Villarreal became the 61st club to reach the final of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

86 Ajax came from behind after 86 minutes to win at LOSC Lille in the round of 32 first leg – it was the latest a side has trailed but gone on to win a match in the knockout stages in UEFA Europa League history (excluding extra time).

93 Matchday 3 spawned a record 93 goals – 12 more than any other matchday in the history of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

106 Villarreal set new records for the most group stage points (106) in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and the most group stage goals (88) in the UEFA Europa League era.

200 On Matchday 3 at Ludogorets, Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham, making him the third player to reach that milestone for the club. The strike was also his 100th away from home for Spurs in his 300th appearance for the club in all competitions.