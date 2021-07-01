UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 Europa League group stage as it stands

Thursday 1 July 2021

The line-up for the group stage is coming together, with 12 of the 32 spots taken.

Lazio will line up in the 2021/22 Europa League Getty Images

Twelve teams have secured a berth in the group stage, with the remaining 20 places to be decided in qualifying this summer.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2021/22 Europa League: all you need to know

2021/22 group stage as it stands

ESP: Real Sociedad, Real Betis
ENG: Leicester, West Ham
GER: ﻿Eintracht Frankfurt, Leverkusen
ITA: Napoli, Lazio
FRA: Lyon, Marseille
POR: Braga
RUS: Lokomotiv Moskva

Latest domestic league standings

Who else will line up in the 2021/22 group stage?

In all, there will be 32 sides in the group stage:

  • 12 automatic qualifiers
  • 10 UEFA Europa League play-off winners
  • 10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round (4 from the Champions Path, 6 from the League Path)

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:

76.000 Lyon (FRA)
74.000 Napoli (ITA)
57.000 Leverkusen (GER) ﻿
44.000 Lazio (ITA)
35.000 Braga (POR)
33.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
32.000 Leicester (ENG)
31.000 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)
28.000 Marseille (FRA)
20.113 West Ham (ENG)
19.571 Real Sociedad (ESP)
19.571 Real Betis (ESP)

