2021/22 Europa League group stage as it stands

Twelve teams have secured a berth in the group stage, with the remaining 20 places to be decided in qualifying this summer.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2021/22 group stage as it stands

ESP: Real Sociedad, Real Betis

ENG: Leicester, West Ham

GER: ﻿Eintracht Frankfurt, Leverkusen

ITA: Napoli, Lazio

FRA: Lyon, Marseille

POR: Braga

RUS: Lokomotiv Moskva

Who else will line up in the 2021/22 group stage?

In all, there will be 32 sides in the group stage:

12 automatic qualifiers

10 UEFA Europa League play-off winners

10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round (4 from the Champions Path, 6 from the League Path)

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:

76.000 Lyon (FRA)

74.000 Napoli (ITA)

57.000 Leverkusen (GER) ﻿

44.000 Lazio (ITA)

35.000 Braga (POR)

33.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

32.000 Leicester (ENG)

31.000 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

28.000 Marseille (FRA)

20.113 West Ham (ENG)

19.571 Real Sociedad (ESP)

19.571 Real Betis (ESP)

