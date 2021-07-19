Vote for your UEFA.com Goal of the Season

UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Monday 19 July 2021

Watch the ten best goals from 2020/21 UEFA competition, vote for your favourite and you could win fantastic prizes.

UEFA.com Goal of the Season contenders
This year's ten UEFA.com Goal of the Season nominees have been announced – now it's over to you to vote for your favourite and decide who wins.

WATCH AND VOTE


What you can win

The following prizes are on offer if you vote with winners be selected at random among valid entries:

  • Two top prizes of a signed shirt and match ball from the UEFA Champions League final.
  • Three second prizes of a Hisense TV.
  • Twenty-five third prizes of an official UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League match ball.

How the shortlist was drawn up

Only goals registered in UEFA club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 were eligible for consideration. The ten-goal shortlist was put together by UEFA's Technical observers.

Nominees in full

Medhi Taremi (Chelsea 0-1 PORTO)
UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, 13/04/2021

Patrik Schick (Scotland 0-2 CZECH REPUBLIC – second goal)
UEFA EURO 2020 group stage, 14/06/2021

Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 RANGERS)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 22/10/2020

Florian Wirtz (Netherlands 1-2 GERMANY – first goal)
UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final, 06/06/2021

Dele Alli (TOTTENHAM 4-0 Wolfsberg)
UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, 24/02/2021

Lorenzo Insigne (Belgium 1-2 ITALY)
UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final, 02/07/2021

Paul Pogba (FRANCE 3-3 Switzerland)
UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16, 28/06/2021

Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea 4-1 BAYERN)
UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 02/05/2021

Ferrão (BARÇA 2-0 Dobovec)
UEFA Futsal Champions League quarter-final, 28/04/2021

Paulinho (BRAGA 3-3 Leicester City)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 26/11/2020

How to vote

UEFA.com's dedicated portal is the only place to get involved – simply click here, watch all the goals and pick your favourite.

The deadline for voting is 10:00 CET on Thursday 29 July.

Users can also watch the goals on UEFA.com's YouTube channel and on UEFA.tv, and get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #GoalOfTheSeason.

Previous UEFA.com Goal of the Season winners

2018/19
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 01/05/2019)

2017/18
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, 03/04/2018)

2016/17
Mario Mandžukić (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final, 03/06/2017

2015/16
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 6-1 Roma, UEFA Champions League group stage, 24/11/2015)

2014/15
Lionel Messi (Barcelona 3-0 Bayern, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg, 06/05/2015)

There was no vote in 2019/20

