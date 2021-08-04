UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League group stage draw: time, teams and streaming

Wednesday 4 August 2021

When is the draw? Who is involved? How can I follow it? Get the lowdown.

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 27 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP: Real Sociedad, Real Betis
ENG: Leicester, West Ham
GER: Eintracht Frankfurt, Leverkusen
ITA: Napoli, Lazio
FRA: Lyon, Marseille
POR: Braga
RUS: Lokomotiv Moskva

12 automatic entrants
*10 UEFA Europa League play-off winners TBC
**10 sides transferring from UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round (4 from Champions Path, 6 from League Path) TBC

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21
Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

What are the draw pots?

Teams will be divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. These will be confirmed ahead of the draw, upon the completion of the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

So far we have:

76.000 Lyon (FRA)
74.000 Napoli (ITA)
57.000 Leverkusen (GER)
44.000 Lazio (ITA)
35.000 Braga (POR)
33.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
32.000 Leicester (ENG)
31.000 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)
28.000 Marseille (FRA)
20.113 West Ham (ENG)
19.571 Real Sociedad (ESP)
19.571 Real Betis (ESP)

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all coefficient points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

How does the draw work?

  • One team from each of the four seeding pots will be drawn into the eight groups, A–H.
  • No team can play a club from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.

Will clubs be paired?

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs may be 'paired' in order that they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

If a 'paired' club is drawn, for example, in Group A, B, C or D then the other 'paired' club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to the first available section out of Groups E, F, G or H.

Pairings will appear here once confirmed prior to the draw.

Player of the Season

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will be presented during the ceremony. Previous winners are Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 16 September
Matchday 2: 30 September
Matchday 3: 21 October
Matchday 4: 4 November
Matchday 5: 25 November
Matchday 6: 9 December

Europa League match and draw dates

How does the group stage work?

Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 4 August 2021

Related Items

Europa League qualifying: lowdown
03/08/2021
Live

Europa League qualifying: lowdown

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League kicked off on Tuesday.
2021/22 Europa League
01/07/2021
Live

2021/22 Europa League

When is the group stage? How will qualifying work? Where is the 2022 final?
2021/22 calendar
01/07/2021
Live

2021/22 calendar

All the key dates for the 2021/22 Europa League campaign.
Where is the 2022 final?
01/07/2021
Live

Where is the 2022 final?

Seville’s Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final, scheduled for 18 May 2022.
Europa League qualifying: lowdown
03/08/2021
Live

Europa League qualifying: lowdown

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League kicked off on Tuesday.