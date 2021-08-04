Europa League group stage draw: time, teams and streaming

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 27 August in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP: Real Sociedad, Real Betis

ENG: Leicester, West Ham

GER: Eintracht Frankfurt, Leverkusen

ITA: Napoli, Lazio

FRA: Lyon, Marseille

POR: Braga

RUS: Lokomotiv Moskva

12 automatic entrants

*10 UEFA Europa League play-off winners TBC

**10 sides transferring from UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round (4 from Champions Path, 6 from League Path) TBC

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

What are the draw pots?

Teams will be divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. These will be confirmed ahead of the draw, upon the completion of the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

So far we have:

76.000 Lyon (FRA)

74.000 Napoli (ITA)

57.000 Leverkusen (GER)

44.000 Lazio (ITA)

35.000 Braga (POR)

33.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

32.000 Leicester (ENG)

31.000 Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

28.000 Marseille (FRA)

20.113 West Ham (ENG)

19.571 Real Sociedad (ESP)

19.571 Real Betis (ESP)

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all coefficient points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.



How does the draw work?

One team from each of the four seeding pots will be drawn into the eight groups, A–H.

No team can play a club from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.

Will clubs be paired?

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs may be 'paired' in order that they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

If a 'paired' club is drawn, for example, in Group A, B, C or D then the other 'paired' club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to the first available section out of Groups E, F, G or H.

Pairings will appear here once confirmed prior to the draw.

Player of the Season The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will be presented during the ceremony. Previous winners are Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

When will fixtures be confirmed?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 16 September

Matchday 2: 30 September

Matchday 3: 21 October

Matchday 4: 4 November

Matchday 5: 25 November

Matchday 6: 9 December

How does the group stage work?

Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

Group winners progress to the round of 16.

Group runners-up go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will face the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for places in the round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

