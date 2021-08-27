Europa League group stage: meet the teams

Five past UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League winners are among the 32 teams looking to make it all the way to the final in Istanbul in this season's competition.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 43

How they qualified: directly, fourth in Portugal

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 163

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 4-2agg vs Salzburg)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (1990/91)

2020/21 Europa League season review

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 46

How they qualified: play-offs (W 3-2agg vs AZ Alkmaar)

Last season: group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: runners-up (2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 50

How they qualified: play-offs (W 6-1agg vs CFR Cluj)

Last season: round of 32 (L on away goals vs AC Milan)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: runners-up (1978/79)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 33

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-0agg vs Sheriff)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 3-1agg vs Villarreal)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 49

How they qualified: directly, fifth in Germany

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: winners (1979/80)

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 86

How they qualified: play-offs (W 6-2agg vs HJK Helsinki)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 114

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 6-4agg vs Young Boys)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 96

How they qualified: play-offs (W 3-2agg vs Randers)

Last season: play-offs (L 2-1 vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: winners (1999/2000)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 55

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 4-2agg vs Shakhtar)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 34

How they qualified: directly, fifth in Serie A

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L 6-2agg vs Bayern München)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 98

How they qualified: play-offs (W 4-3agg vs Slavia Praha)

Last season: play-offs (L 3-0 vs Qarabağ)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (1985/86)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 51

How they qualified: directly, fifth in England

Last season: round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 32 (2020/21)

Classic Leverkusen Europa League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 25

How they qualified: directly, sixth in Germany

Last season: round of 32 (L 6-3agg vs Young Boys)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: winners (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 54

How they qualified: directly, third in Russia

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 58

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Malmö)

Last season: group stage (fourth in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (2013/14)

Five great Lyon goals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 19

How they qualified: directly, fourth in France

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 57

How they qualified: directly, fifth in France

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: runners-up (1997/98, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 113

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 4-0agg vs PSV Eindhoven)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 32 (2015/16)

Five great Monaco goals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 40

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Shakhtar Donetsk)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (1996/97)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 20

How they qualified: directly, fifth in Serie A

Last season: round of 32 (L 3-2agg vs Granada)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: winners (1998/99)

Five great Napoli Europa League goals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 37

How they qualified: play-offs (W 5-2agg vs Slovan Bratislava)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Arsenal)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 56

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs Benfica)

Last season: round of 32 (L 5-4agg vs Olympiacos)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: winners (1977/78)

Five great PSV goals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 52

How they qualified: play-offs (W 1-0agg vs Alashkert)

Last season: round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs Slavia Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: runners-up (2007/08)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 95

How they qualified: play-offs (W 6-2agg vs Zorya Luhansk)

Last season: group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (1971/72, 1981/82, 1989/90, 1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 82

How they qualified: directly, sixth in Spain

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 79

How they qualified: directly, fifth in Spain

Last season: round of 32 (L 4-0agg vs Man. United)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 125

How they qualified: play-offs (W on penalties vs Omonoia)

Last season: round of 32 (L 9-5agg vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (1989/90)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 89

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 4-0agg vs Benfica)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: semi-finals (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 92

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 5-1agg vs Monaco)

Last season: group stage (third in section)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 159

How they qualified: play-offs (W 5-1agg vs Mura)

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: quarter-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 76

How they qualified: directly, sixth in England

Last season: did not feature in UEFA club competition

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: second round (1999/2000), group stage (2021/22)