2021/22 Europa League top scorers: Osimhen, Juanmi

Thursday 16 September 2021

This season's leading marksmen, 2021/22 hat-tricks and previous top scorers.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates the first of his two Matchday 1 goals against Leicester
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates the first of his two Matchday 1 goals against Leicester Getty Images

Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Real Betis's Juanmi were the only players to score more than once on the opening matchday of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com keeps track of the competition's top marksmen.

Full list: 2021/22 top scorers

2021/22 Europa League top scorers

2: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
2: Juanmi (Real Betis)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

2021/22 hat-tricks

Will appear here. There were seven in 2020/21.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers

