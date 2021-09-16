2021/22 Europa League top scorers: Osimhen, Juanmi

Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Real Betis's Juanmi were the only players to score more than once on the opening matchday of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com keeps track of the competition's top marksmen.

2021/22 Europa League top scorers

2: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

2: Juanmi (Real Betis)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

2021/22 hat-tricks

Will appear here. There were seven in 2020/21.

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9