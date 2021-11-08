Europa League knockout round play-off draw: all you need to know
Monday 8 November 2021
When is the draw for the first Europa League knockout round play-off? Who is involved? How does it work? Where can I watch it?
When is it?
The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The live stream will begin here at 13:30 CET.
Who is involved?
The draw features 16 teams:
- Eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded teams).
- Eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage (unseeded teams).
How does the draw work?
- The runners-up in the UEFA Europa League group stage play the return legs at home.
- Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.
- Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
When do ties take place?
The first legs are schedued for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.
What happens next?
The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16.