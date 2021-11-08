Europa League knockout round play-off draw: all you need to know

When is it?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The live stream will begin here at 13:30 CET.

Who is involved?

The draw features 16 teams:

Eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded teams).

Eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage (unseeded teams).

How does the draw work?

The runners-up in the UEFA Europa League group stage play the return legs at home.

Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

The first legs are schedued for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16.