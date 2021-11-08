UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League knockout round play-off draw: all you need to know

Monday 8 November 2021

When is the draw for the first Europa League knockout round play-off? Who is involved? How does it work? Where can I watch it?

When is it?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The live stream will begin here at 13:30 CET.

Who is involved?

The draw features 16 teams:

  • Eight runners-up from the UEFA Europa League group stage (seeded teams).
  • Eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage (unseeded teams).

How does the draw work?

  • The runners-up in the UEFA Europa League group stage play the return legs at home.
  • Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.
  • Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

The first legs are schedued for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16.

