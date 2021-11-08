Europa League: Who needs what to qualify?

Through to round of 16: Lyon

Confirmed top-two finish: Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham

Cannot finish in top two: Sturm Graz

Will finish fourth: Ferencváros

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A

Fixtures: Rangers (4) vs Sparta Praha (4), Brøndby (2) vs Lyon (12)

Highlights: Lyon 3-0 Sparta Praha

• Lyon are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

• Sparta Praha will clinch a knockout play-off place as runners-up if they win and Brøndby do not.

• Rangers will clinch a knockout play-off place as runners-up if they win by two goals or more and Brøndby do not win.

• Brøndby will be unable to finish second if they do not win and the other game does not end in a draw, though they will still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League in third place.

Group B

Fixtures: Monaco (8) vs Real Sociedad (6), PSV Eindhoven (5) vs Sturm Graz (1)

Highlights: Monaco 0-0 PSV

• Monaco will seal a top-two finish if they draw and PSV do not win, or if they draw and PSV lose. They will clinch a round of 16 place as group winners if they win.

• Real Sociedad will clinch a top-two finish if they win and PSV lose.

• PSV will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Real Sociedad win, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League in third place.

• Sturm cannot finish in the top two. They must win to remain in contention to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Group C

Fixtures: Sparta Moskva (4) vs Napoli (7) [24 November], Leicester City (5) vs Legia Warszawa (6)

Highlights: Legia 1-4 Napoli

• Napoli will seal a top-two finish if they win. They will clinch a round of 16 place as group winners if they win and the other game is drawn.

• Legia will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Spartak do not.

• Leicester will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Napoli win, though they would still be able to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

• Spartak will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and the other game is not drawn, though they would still be able to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Group D

Fixtures: Olympiacos (6) vs Fenerbahçe (5), Eintracht Frankfurt (10) vs Antwerp (1)

Highlights: Olympiacos 1-2 Frankfurt

• Frankfurt have clinched a top-two finish. They will seal a round of 16 place as group winners if they win or if the other game is drawn.

• Olympiacos will clinch a top-two finish if they win. They will be confirmed in second and enter the knockout play-offs if both they and Frankfurt win.

• Fenerbahçe will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose, though they would still be able to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. They will be confirmed in third place if they lose and Antwerp do not win.

• Antwerp must win to stay in contention to finish second or third. They will still be able to finish second only if they win and the other game is drawn.

Group E

Fixtures: Galatasaray (8) vs Marseille (4), Lokomotiv Moskva (2) vs Lazio (5)

Highlights: Galatasaray 1-1 Lokomotiv Moskva

• Galatasaray will seal a top-two finish with a win or if both games are drawn. They be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Lazio do not, or if they draw and Lazio lose.

• Lazio will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Marseille lose. Lazio will remain in contention to finish first if they win or if both games are drawn.

• Marseille will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Lazio win, though they would still be able to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

• Lokomotiv must win to stay in contention to finish in the top two. Lokomotiv will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not win and Marseille do.

Group F

Fixtures: Crvena zvezda (7) vs Ludogorets (1), Midtjylland (5) vs Braga (9)

Highlights: Braga 4-2 Ludogorets

• Braga will clinch a top-two finish if they do not lose. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Crvena Zvezda do not.

• Crvena zvezda will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Midtjylland do not.

• Midtjylland will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Crvena Zvezda do, though they would be confirmed in third place and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

• Ludogorets will stay in contention to finish in the top two if they win and Midtylland do not. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose, or if they draw and Midtylland do not lose.

Group G

Fixtures: Bayer Leverkusen (10) vs Celtic (6), Real Betis (7) vs Ferencváros (0)

Highlights: Leverkusen 4-0 Betis

• Leverkusen will seal a top-two finish if they do not lose or if Betis lose. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win, or if they draw and Betis do not win.

• Betis will be confirmed in second place and enter the knockout play-offs if they win and Celtic lose.

• Celtic will be confirmed in third place and enter the UEFA Europa Conference League if they lose and Betis win.

• Ferencváros will finish fourth.

Group H

Fixtures: Dinamo Zagreb (6) vs Genk (4), Rapid Wien (3) vs West Ham United (10)

Highlights: Genk 2-2 West Ham

• West Ham have clinched a top-two finish. They will seal a round of 16 place as group winners if they win, or if they draw and Dinamo do not win.

• Dinamo will clinch a top-two finish if they win. They will be confirmed in second place and enter the knockout play-offs if both they and West Ham win.

• Genk will be unable to finish second if they lose, though would still be able to finish third and enter the UEFA Europa Conference League.

• Rapid will stay in contention to finish in the top two if they win and Dinamo do not, or if they draw and Genk win. Rapid will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Genk win.

Last updated: 8 November