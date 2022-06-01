2022/23 UEFA Europa League: Matches, draws, final

The 2022/23 campaign is the 52nd season of this club competition, the 14th since it was rebranded from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League and the second since the introduction of the new format. It kicks off on 4 August 2022 and runs until the final on 31 May 2023.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

When are matches in the 2022/23 Europa League?

Qualifying

﻿Third qualifying round: 4 & 11 August 2022

Play-offs: 18 & 25 August 2022

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023

Matches are generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and in principle equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

City guide: Budapest

Budapest will stage its first major European men's final as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League decider takes place at the Puskás Aréna.

The venue was originally slated to stage the 2022 final, but it was agreed in June 2020 that the Puskás Aréna would be the venue for the 2023 decider instead.

Upcoming UEFA Europa League finals 2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

When are the 2022/23 Europa League draws?

﻿Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022

﻿Play-off round: 2 August 2022

Group stage: 26 August 2022

Knockout round play-off: 7 November 2022

Round of 16: 24 February 2023

Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 17 March 2023