Barcelona vs Napoli Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Barcelona and Napoli meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off on Thursday 17 February.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Barcelona's first UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League tie in 18 years could scarcely have been more difficult. Napoli know this competition inside out and, after a couple of underwhelming seasons, they are back challenging for top honours in Italy. Barcelona's own hopes of domestic silverware are all but over – a new trophy to add to their storied haul would be some consolation, though.

See Maradona inspire Napoli to 1989 glory

Possible line-ups

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WLLDWW

Where they stand: 5th in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 16

Napoli

Last six games: WWLWDL

Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16

Expert predictions

Highlights: Napoli 3-2 Leicester

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "Napoli are a Champions League-level rival, one of the most difficult teams we could have drawn. It will be another tribute to Maradona. We're going to compete, we will fight to win the Europa League and return [to the Champions League] as soon as possible."

Squad changes

