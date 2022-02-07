Barcelona vs Napoli Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 7 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg between Barcelona and Napoli.
Article top media content
Article body
Barcelona and Napoli meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off on Thursday 17 February.
Barcelona vs Napoli at a glance
When: Thursday 17 February (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (second leg 24 February)
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Barcelona's first UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League tie in 18 years could scarcely have been more difficult. Napoli know this competition inside out and, after a couple of underwhelming seasons, they are back challenging for top honours in Italy. Barcelona's own hopes of domestic silverware are all but over – a new trophy to add to their storied haul would be some consolation, though.
Possible line-ups
Barcelona: To follow
Napoli: To follow
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WLLDWW
Where they stand: 5th in Liga, Copa del Rey round of 16
Napoli
Last six games: WWLWDL
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "Napoli are a Champions League-level rival, one of the most difficult teams we could have drawn. It will be another tribute to Maradona. We're going to compete, we will fight to win the Europa League and return [to the Champions League] as soon as possible."
More to follow
Squad changes
To follow